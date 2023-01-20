Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Legal, Political Strategy in Letting FBI Search Biden's Home
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision allowing the FBI to search his home in Delaware last week is laying him open to fresh negative attention and embarrassment following the earlier discoveries of classified documents at that home and a former office. But it’s a legal and political calculation that aides hope will pay off in the long run as he prepares to seek reelection.
US News and World Report
Donald Trump Ends Another Legal Challenge to N.Y. Attorney General Probe
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that let New York state's attorney general investigate his real estate business and eventually file a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president. A stipulation of voluntary dismissal signed by Trump's lawyer Alina...
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
US News and World Report
Putin Ally Says West's Deliveries of New Weapons to Kyiv Will Lead to Global Catastrophe
(Reuters) - A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia's territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma - Russia's lower house of...
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
McCarthy kicks 2 top Democrats who spearheaded Trump impeachment efforts off of the intelligence committee
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries pointed out the "double standard" of Rep. Kevin McCarthy allowing Rep. George Santos to maintain committee assignments.
US News and World Report
Biden Document Saga Heats Up as Democrats Raise Questions
Criticisms and calls for investigation are mounting – even among some Democrats – in the aftermath of a fourth search that turned up classified documents in the possession of President Joe Biden. A spokesman for the White House counsel’s office on Monday clarified that a 13-hour FBI search...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says It Will Propose New Haiti Targets for U.N. Sanctions
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it will propose further targets in Haiti for U.N. sanctions, a move broadly backed by China as the Caribbean country battles cholera and severe food shortages compounded by widespread violence from criminal gangs. The 15-member U.N. Security Council agreed in...
US News and World Report
Russia Now Engaged in a ‘Real’ War With the West Over Ukraine: Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat on Monday said the invasion of Ukraine no longer represents a hybrid conflict but rather a “real” war between Russia and the West – a troubling escalation in rhetoric that aligns with growing concerns that Moscow is preparing to lash out at new NATO support for Kyiv.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Seeks Biden Administration View on Florida, Texas Social Media Laws
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether it should review Republican-backed laws in Texas and Florida that would undercut efforts by major social media companies to curb content deemed objectionable on their platforms, actions the states call impermissible censorship. The justices...
US News and World Report
McConnell: U.S. Debt Limit Solution Must Come From Biden, McCarthy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any agreement to address the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a first-ever default by Washington will have to come from President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Senate Republican said on Tuesday. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has played an integral...
US News and World Report
In Reversal, US Poised to Approve Abrams Tanks for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — In what would be a reversal, the Biden administration is poised to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as international reluctance to send tanks to the battlefront against the Russians begins to erode. A decision to send a bit more than 30 tanks could be announced as soon as Wednesday, though it could take months for the tanks to be delivered.
US News and World Report
Swiss Body Proposes Removing Barriers to Re-Export Arms to Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. "The majority of the commission deems...
US News and World Report
Lebanon Blast Judge Charges Former PM Hassan Diab With Homicide -Court Summons
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The judge investigating the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast has charged then-premier Hassan Diab and two other former ministers with homicide with probable intent, according to a court summons seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Judge Tarek Bitar unexpectedly resumed his investigation on Monday after more than a...
US News and World Report
Russia's Military Reforms Respond to NATO's Expansion, Ukraine -Chief of General Staff
(Reuters) - Russia's new military reforms respond to possible NATO expansion and the use of Kyiv by the "collective West" to wage a hybrid war against Russia, the newly appointed general in charge of Russia's military operations in Ukraine said. Valery Gerasimov, in his first public comments since his Jan....
US News and World Report
Ex-Proud Boy Says Group 'Celebrated' Violence Ahead of U.S. Capitol Riot
(Reuters) - A former member of the Proud Boys organization testified on Tuesday against the far-right group’s former leader and other members, telling a Washington jury members anticipated a “civil war” ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Matthew Greene, a New York...
US News and World Report
China Tells US to Fix Its Own Debt Problems After Yellen Africa Remarks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia said on its website Tuesday "the biggest contribution that the...
US News and World Report
Britain Imposes New Iranian Sanctions Over 'Brutal Repression'
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain sanctioned more Iranian individuals and entities on Monday over the country's "brutal repression" of its people, including a crackdown on anti-government protests and the recent execution of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari. The sanctions included an asset freeze on Iranian deputy prosecutor general Ahmad Fazelian, who the...
US News and World Report
Jury Convicts Man Who Propped His Feet on Desk in Pelosi's Office on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Arkansas man who famously was photographed putting his feet up on a desk inside then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol was convicted on eight counts by a Washington jury on Monday, the Justice Department said. The guilty...
Comments / 0