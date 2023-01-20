WA getting federal, state help to reduce wildfire risk with prescribed fires

The USDA Forest Service is investing millions of dollars to reduce wildfire risk in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and other states across the nation that struggle with wildfires.

“We believe the crisis is now, which is why it was important for us to begin with the resources provided under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to establish 10 fire prone landscapes across western states,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said.

The funding will be used to apply fuel treatments to those landscapes geared toward making them less vulnerable to fire and that will improve forest health in the long-run.

“We’re going to establish mobile strike teams,” Vilsack said. “We intend to use new technology that will allow us to plan and place treatments more effectively.”

Will Rubin with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said the main fuel treatments used to clear out the extra fuel in a forest are mechanical thinning and prescribed fires.

“Mechanical thinning: take out some of the diseased or stressed trees, the undergrowth that’s overgrown,” Rubin said. “And then also coming in after the fact and doing prescribed burning.”

Rubin said they know the strategy works because they’ve seen results. He said during the Schneider Springs Fire near Naches in 2021, the fire was less intense in areas that had received fuel treatments

“The areas that had been both thinned and burned performed remarkably well, in terms of limiting severe fire,” Rubin said.

Rubin said they’re planning to do more prescribed fires in Yakima and Kittitas counties this year, including at least one southeast of Cle Elum and another near Naches. See a list of planned prescribed burns on DNR land here .

Another thing that helps to reduce wildfire risk is private landowners and homeowners taking steps to protect their properties.

“Prescribed fire can certainly be a tool for them, along with other community resilience, homeowner resilience, defensible space type tools to harden their home against the potential or eventuality of having to deal with a wildfire,” Rubin said.

DNR is holding two free workshops for contractors interested in working on fuel reduction projects with private landowners or members of the public interested in learning more about fuel reduction.

According to a news release, the DNR has more than $4,000,000 in grants available each year to help forest landowners in Eastern Washington share the cost of wildfire mitigation work needed on their property.

There’s a workshop on Feb. 7 in Republic, a workshop Feb. 8 in Chattaroy and a virtual option for both in case people can’t attend in person.

For people who don’t have much land, but do own or rent a home in an area at risk for wildfires, Wildfire Ready Neighbors is a free resource for people who want advice about how to protect their property from wildfires.

