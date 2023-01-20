ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 WFGR

Looking For Safe Ice To Ice Fish? I Found Some On Lake Cadillac

Ice fishermen in West Michigan have not had a normal season for getting out on the hard water to ice fish. I had to drive all the way to Cadillac to find some safe ice. Normally this far into January, there is usually ice on inland lakes and even some on Lake Michigan. That has not been the case for West Michigan for 2023.
CADILLAC, MI
Up North Voice

Maxine Joseph, 90, of Prescott

Maxine Joseph, age 90, of Prescott, Michigan, passed away on January 20, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Maxine was born on April 3, 1932, to the late George and Pearl Pratt in Detroit, Michigan. She grew up and went to school in Detroit. Following her high school graduation, she resided in Detroit, Michigan, for several years. In 1951, she met and married the love of her life, Billy Joseph. The two of them shared 71 tremendous years together. They moved to Sterling Heights, Michigan, where Maxine served as a home maker looking after the house and taking care of the five children she and Billy raised together. In the late 1980’s, Billy and Maxine moved themselves up to Prescott, Michigan, and they have resided in the area ever since. Maxine was a proud member of the “Eastern Star” organization for several years, as she was loyal to the masonic community. Some of her hobbies consisted of making latch rugs, doing puzzles, gardening, and spending quality time with her family.
PRESCOTT, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Authorities search for missing woman

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported as missing on Jan. 17. Burns was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake area on Jan. 9. The Clare County Sheriff's Office reported that Burns...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
abc12.com

26-year-old mother dies after crash in rural Iosco County

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 26-year-old mother died in a crash Saturday afternoon that left her husband and child hospitalized. Michigan State Police say the woman from Hale was driving a GMC Yukon north on Vaughn Road near Davison Road in Iosco County's Plainfield Township around when she attempted to pass another northbound vehicle around noon.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9 Months After Gaylord Tornado, Businesses are Still Rebuilding

A tornado hit Gaylord nine months ago, damaging many homes and businesses. “Storms were coming in sirens were going off we all took cover,” recalls one Gaylord resident. Bill Teichman was out of town when the tornado hit but rushed back home to assess the damage. He tells us he saw “some quick pictures and decided to come into town to look for the damage.” He rents out an apartment in Gaylord and says the property “had 2 by 4s through the side of this building, broken windows and then debris all over the place.”
GAYLORD, MI
Up North Voice

Hale schools upcoming schedule

HALE – Hale Area Schools has released its Winter and Spring schedule. 24 – JV and Varsity Boys basketball will host Oscoda at 6 p.m. 26 – JV and Varsity Girls basketball will host Hilliman at 6 p.m. February. 3 – JV and Varsity Boys basketball will...
HALE, MI
Up North Voice

Jerry Ehinger, 95, of West Branch

Gerald “Jerry” Anthony Ehinger, age 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023, at home surrounded by loving family. He was born on February 9, 1927 in West Branch, MI, to parents Anthony and Elizabeth (Winter) Ehinger, the youngest of 11 children. Jerry was a lifelong resident of...
WEST BRANCH, MI
WILX-TV

2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from Gaylord stopped a woman for suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Thursday evening according to their Twitter account. The suspected woman called a friend for help during the stop. The friend arrived and was also arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), they both had been drinking together earlier that day while playing trivia.
GAYLORD, MI
abc12.com

34-year-old woman reported missing from Ogemaw County

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ogemaw County Sheriff's is looking for a woman who has been missing for about two weeks. Investigators say 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area was last seen on Jan. 9. Clare County Central Dispatch is reporting that the woman's van was found in the Harrison area recently.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing Traverse City woman found deceased

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy