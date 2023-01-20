Read full article on original website
Looking For Safe Ice To Ice Fish? I Found Some On Lake Cadillac
Ice fishermen in West Michigan have not had a normal season for getting out on the hard water to ice fish. I had to drive all the way to Cadillac to find some safe ice. Normally this far into January, there is usually ice on inland lakes and even some on Lake Michigan. That has not been the case for West Michigan for 2023.
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
Up North Voice
Maxine Joseph, 90, of Prescott
Maxine Joseph, age 90, of Prescott, Michigan, passed away on January 20, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Maxine was born on April 3, 1932, to the late George and Pearl Pratt in Detroit, Michigan. She grew up and went to school in Detroit. Following her high school graduation, she resided in Detroit, Michigan, for several years. In 1951, she met and married the love of her life, Billy Joseph. The two of them shared 71 tremendous years together. They moved to Sterling Heights, Michigan, where Maxine served as a home maker looking after the house and taking care of the five children she and Billy raised together. In the late 1980’s, Billy and Maxine moved themselves up to Prescott, Michigan, and they have resided in the area ever since. Maxine was a proud member of the “Eastern Star” organization for several years, as she was loyal to the masonic community. Some of her hobbies consisted of making latch rugs, doing puzzles, gardening, and spending quality time with her family.
WWMT
Truck hits school bus in Traverse City; no injuries reported
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A pickup truck hit a school bus in Traverse City at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crash happened near West Silver Lake and Zimmerman Road. No injuries have been reported. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named Michigan’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
Michigan is known for having some amazing food selections. When I hear of a new place my ears perk up and I start to drool just a little. I recently saw a "Michigan bucket list" but this wasn't for places you need to see, instead it was a restaurant where you need to eat.
tricitytimes-online.com
Petoskey stone has a rival
IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
UpNorthLive.com
Authorities search for missing woman
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported as missing on Jan. 17. Burns was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake area on Jan. 9. The Clare County Sheriff's Office reported that Burns...
Michigan Woman Arrested For OWI After Trying To Pick Up Friend For OWI
File this story under the category of you can't make this stuff up!. Two Michigan women found themselves in handcuffs and behind bars charged with OWI after having a few too many drinks. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post pulled over a woman on Thursday night on suspicion of...
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
abc12.com
26-year-old mother dies after crash in rural Iosco County
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 26-year-old mother died in a crash Saturday afternoon that left her husband and child hospitalized. Michigan State Police say the woman from Hale was driving a GMC Yukon north on Vaughn Road near Davison Road in Iosco County's Plainfield Township around when she attempted to pass another northbound vehicle around noon.
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
Missing woman, 36, found dead in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in Grand Traverse County. Tristan Dostal, 36, of Traverse City, was found in the woods in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area on Thursday. It’s the same area she went missing in earlier in the week.
9 Months After Gaylord Tornado, Businesses are Still Rebuilding
A tornado hit Gaylord nine months ago, damaging many homes and businesses. “Storms were coming in sirens were going off we all took cover,” recalls one Gaylord resident. Bill Teichman was out of town when the tornado hit but rushed back home to assess the damage. He tells us he saw “some quick pictures and decided to come into town to look for the damage.” He rents out an apartment in Gaylord and says the property “had 2 by 4s through the side of this building, broken windows and then debris all over the place.”
Up North Voice
Hale schools upcoming schedule
HALE – Hale Area Schools has released its Winter and Spring schedule. 24 – JV and Varsity Boys basketball will host Oscoda at 6 p.m. 26 – JV and Varsity Girls basketball will host Hilliman at 6 p.m. February. 3 – JV and Varsity Boys basketball will...
Up North Voice
Jerry Ehinger, 95, of West Branch
Gerald “Jerry” Anthony Ehinger, age 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023, at home surrounded by loving family. He was born on February 9, 1927 in West Branch, MI, to parents Anthony and Elizabeth (Winter) Ehinger, the youngest of 11 children. Jerry was a lifelong resident of...
Woman killed, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes tree
IOSCO COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old Hale woman died and two passengers, including a child, were injured in a crash, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to a noon report of a crash Saturday, Jan. 21, on Vaughn Road in Iosco County’s Plainfield Township. Police said the Hale...
WILX-TV
2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from Gaylord stopped a woman for suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Thursday evening according to their Twitter account. The suspected woman called a friend for help during the stop. The friend arrived and was also arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), they both had been drinking together earlier that day while playing trivia.
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
abc12.com
34-year-old woman reported missing from Ogemaw County
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ogemaw County Sheriff's is looking for a woman who has been missing for about two weeks. Investigators say 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area was last seen on Jan. 9. Clare County Central Dispatch is reporting that the woman's van was found in the Harrison area recently.
UpNorthLive.com
Missing Traverse City woman found deceased
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...
