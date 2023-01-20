ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

$5K reward offered in antisemitic vandalism cases in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Jewish support organizations are offering rewards for information in two recent cases of antisemitic vandalism in Montgomery County. Police found antisemitic graffiti spray painted on the signboard outside Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda on Saturday, December 17, 2022. On Monday, November 14,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wanted DC woman arrested, charged with assaulting officer with knife

WASHINGTON (7News) — When officers with the Metropolitan Police Department arrived at a northeast residence to serve an arrest warrant Saturday afternoon, a 28-year-old woman resisted and pulled out a knife. After she struck an officer several times, Tanesha Davis was arrested on the earlier warrant, police said. Davis...
WASHINGTON, DC
20-year-old arrested after Prince George's County officer-involved shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The suspect who fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lanham, Md. Monday morning was taken into custody without incident, according to a Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) spokesperson. Officials told 7News the suspect, 20-year-old Tyler Clendenen, was found at the...
LANHAM, MD
Loudoun County sheriff's office issues warning after 2 separate fatal overdoses

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) issued a warning over the weekend after deputies responded to two fatal overdoses that are suspected to involve opioids. Deputies responded to two separate death investigations Sunday morning where opioids are suspected, the sheriff's office said. Both...
Escaped Maryland inmate captured at Upper Marlboro shopping center

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7NEWS) — Police have located and apprehended Jeremiah Ballard, an inmate at the Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville who escaped on Jan. 19, The Md. Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPSCS) announced. Ballard was taken back into custody by the DPSCS and the U.S....
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Part of Columbia Pike near Pentagon City to close; Metrobus rolls out detours

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metrobuses will detour on Monday due to a lengthy expansion project at Arlington National Cemetery and the realignment of Columbia Pike. Buses are scheduled to detour until further notice to facilitate the expansion of Arlington National Cemetery and the realignment of Columbia Pike near South Joyce St in Arlington, Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC

