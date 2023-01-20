Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely ClosingJoel EisenbergMadisonville, TX
No answers in cold case murder of young Jane Doe in Madisonville, TexasMichele FreemanMadisonville, TX
KBTX.com
Barker Wins USBWA National Freshman of the Week and SEC Freshman of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker was named the Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced. Barker also earned the SEC Freshman of the Week honor for her impactful return to the court on Sunday versus Georgia....
KBTX.com
Aggies Gear Up for Top 15 Road Matchup vs. Auburn Tigers
AUBURN, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces its second top 25 opponent of the season when the Aggies take on the No. 15 Auburn Tigers at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Neville Arena. It will be back-to-back SEC road games for the Aggies, who faced...
KBTX.com
Barker’s Return Leads Aggies over Georgia, 75-73
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Janiah Barker recorded a career-high 24 points in her return to the court, propelling the Texas A&M women’s basketball team to Sunday’s 75-73 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs. Barker, who had not seen action since November 30, missing 10 games, drained 10-of-11...
KBTX.com
Duke looking to hire A&M linebackers coach Santucci as defensive coordinator
DURHAM, North Carolina (KBTX) - Multiple reports have come out that Duke is targeting Texas A&M linebackers coach Tyler Santucci as its next defensive coordinator. Santucci would be joining former A&M defensive coordinator and current Blue Devils head coach, Mike Elko. Duke recently parted ways with defensive coordinator Robb Smith.
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Police release more details on crash that killed 2 SFA student athletes
CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) – Two Stephen F. Austin State University students were involved in a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on Jan. 20, the Corrigan Police Department said. Officials released more information about the wreck that happened on U.S. Highway 59 in Corrigan around 1:32 p.m. A 2007 Nissan Versa was heading south on U.S. […]
KBTX.com
Reading tutoring offered at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If your child needs a little extra help with their reading skills, Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Clinic is here to help. The Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Studies tutoring program is designed to serve school-age children in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade who are in need of intervention to either maintain or build their reading skills.
KBTX.com
College Station to offer hunter safety class
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To legally hunt in the state of Texas, the Texas Parks & Wildlife requires individuals over the age of nine to complete the Texas Hunter’s Safety Certification Course. The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department is offering the course on Saturday, Jan....
KBTX.com
Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest has announced its concert lineup for the 2023 event. Chilifest will take place Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Snook. The announcement came Saturday night at Shiner Park in College Station. This year’s performers include headliners Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers....
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated High School presents ‘Mamma Mia!’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A plotting bride and her confused mother sing their hearts out in an upcoming show at A&M Consolidated High School. The classical musical Mamma Mia! will have you laughing, crying and singing along the entire night. Students Ashtyn Vollentine and Georgia Sledge shared they’re excited...
KBTX.com
Food, dancing, and a good cause at the Grimes County Go Texan weekend
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Get ready for a weekend full of food, dancing, games, and activities at the Grimes County Expo Center for Grimes County Go Texan. The weekend will kick off with a sponsor dinner on Friday followed by a raffle and auction. Tickets can be obtained from any of...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Robotics Team wins Reserve Grand Champion
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Congratulations to our Brazos County Robotics Team. The team got Reserve Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Livestock Show and 2nd place out of 20 teams. Each member of the team got a belt buckle, a certificate, a ribbon, $1,500, and brought home the banner for the Club.
KBTX.com
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
KBTX.com
WIND ADVISORY issued for much of the Brazos Valley Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for a majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday. Sustained (constant) wind speeds are expected between 15 and 30 mph, while gust (occasional) speeds will likely peak between 30mph and 45mph. The following counties are included in this advisory:
KBTX.com
Remembering World War II veteran and long-time Bryan businessman
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World War II veteran and long-time Bryan resident and builder, Joe Ferreri died at 103 years old. His daughter shared the news Monday morning on Facebook. Ferreri built a high rise in Bryan-College Station in 1980. He told KBTX at the time that it was the...
KBTX.com
Reality Education for Drivers program hosted in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and statewide initiatives through Texas A&M Agrilife Extention with support from TXDot hosted the Reality Education for Drivers, or RED, program at College Station City Hall Saturday. The five-hour course is aimed at helping young adults make better choices...
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
KBTX.com
Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night. Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. A search warrant for a home...
KBTX.com
Witt’s End having massive sale, up to 60 percent off!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all love a good sale, especially one that can help us revamp our wardrobe. Witt’s End in College Station has outfits, shoes and accessories for all year round, plus more. Owner Karen Witt says right now they are hosting a sale and making room...
