Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Fun things to do in Charleston, South CarolinaGenni FranklinCharleston, SC
Leading store chain opening new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMount Pleasant, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
King of SC: Johns Island man loses nearly 50 lbs, meets weight goal
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Johns Island was named King of South Carolina after losing 46.8 lbs. through nonprofit weight-loss program TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Roger Swift joined TOPS' Summerville chapter in 2017 after bringing his wife to meetings for a year straight. After encouragement...
abcnews4.com
Parking alert issued Thursday and Friday at N. Charleston Coliseum
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials have issued a parking alert for Thursday and Friday for famous comedians Jim Gaffigan on Jan. 26 and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle on Jan. 27. Capacity crowds are expected at both events. In addition to the comedy shows, the Charleston Boat Show...
abcnews4.com
'Kansas' to perform in North Charleston in early 2024 for 50th anniversary tour
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Kansas – the classic rock band, not the state – is coming to the Lowcountry early next year as part of its 50th anniversary tour, Another Fork in the Road. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. for the...
abcnews4.com
EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs
HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
abcnews4.com
Palmetto Carriage Works to host 'Locals Ride Free' day on Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A horse carriage company that provides tours of historic downtown Charleston will be providing free rides for locals on Sunday, Jan. 29. Anyone who lives in Charleston, Berkeley or Dorchester counties can catch a free ride from Palmetto Carriage Works from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Proof of residency is required.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
No overnight parking on upper King Street enforced beginning of February
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has been working for over a year to improve safety on King Street. Towing will be used to enforce CPD's goal. The City of Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation says there will be no more street parking on King Street, between John and Spring Streets, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Cars parked in this area will be towed.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley Co. to celebrate completion of Sangaree roundabout Tuesday
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The roundabout project at Sangaree Parkway and Royle Road intersection is finally complete. The Berkeley County Government is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. near Schoolhouse Lane. Officials say the project aimed to improve pedestrian and driver safety at...
Man wins $500K off winning Powerball ticket purchased in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry man went home with much more than a cart full of groceries during a trip to the grocery store. A lucky lottery player, who did not want to be identified, purchased a Powerball ticket and Quick Pick while shopping at the Publix off Old Trolley Road in Summerville. He […]
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry lottery winner buys new home after winning $500K from Summerville store
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry man is half-a-million dollars wealthier after winning big in the South Carolina Education Lottery. The player, who wished to remain anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket in November while shopping for groceries at the Publix on Old Trolley Road. Little did he know, that...
abcnews4.com
4 months after departure, BCSD says former Hanahan HS head coach Art Craig retired
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — A spokesperson with the Berkeley County School District confirmed to ABC News 4 on Tuesday that former Hanahan High School head football coach Art Craig retired from the district last September. Sports 4's Scott Eisberg broke the news four months ago that the storied Lowcountry...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County EMS rolls out new Quick Response Vehicle to serve Daniel Island residents
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County EMS has a new vehicle in rotation aimed to better serve the residents of Daniel Island. The Quick Response Vehicle (QRV), a Chevy Tahoe filled with medical equipment typically found in an ambulance, began serving the island community on Sunday. Officials determined...
abcnews4.com
Road closure list in Charleston due to flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roads in Charleston have been closed by CPD due to flooding. CPD asks drivers to use caution and avoid driving through deep-standing water.
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh murder trial brings influx of people to 'the front porch of the Lowcountry'
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Day 1 of the Murdaugh double murder trial has wrapped up with the first round of jury selection. On Monday morning, the judge asked a pool of dozens of potential jurors if anyone had heard of the Alex Murdaugh case and every single person stood up to signal "yes."
Altercation led to lockdown at Joint Base Charleston on Friday afternoon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following an altercation between two individuals. Officials with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 the altercation happened in the parking lot of an on-base fitness center, where one of the individuals involved threatened the other with a firearm. No shots were […]
abcnews4.com
Crash closes 2 right lanes on I-26 WB to Ashley Phosphate Rd
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Two right lanes on I-26 westbound at exit 209 to Ashley Phosphate Rd are closed after a crash Monday afternoon. SCDOT says the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Please be cautious driving in the area.
abcnews4.com
Drunk driver travels on opposite side of Rivers Ave striking a car: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a man that allegedly drove impaired on Rivers Avenue and struck a car on Monday afternoon. NCPD reports that an officer saw Floyed Jaleel Woods, 29, speed by them traveling east on Rivers Avenue. Police say Woods lost control of...
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
abcnews4.com
Newest McDonald's in Summerville to have grand opening celebration on Jan. 21
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for the newest McDonald's location in the South Carolina Lowcountry at 2902 West Fifth North Street, Summerville. According to a press release from McDonald's, the ceremony will take place on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to...
Comments / 0