North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

King of SC: Johns Island man loses nearly 50 lbs, meets weight goal

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Johns Island was named King of South Carolina after losing 46.8 lbs. through nonprofit weight-loss program TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Roger Swift joined TOPS' Summerville chapter in 2017 after bringing his wife to meetings for a year straight. After encouragement...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Parking alert issued Thursday and Friday at N. Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials have issued a parking alert for Thursday and Friday for famous comedians Jim Gaffigan on Jan. 26 and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle on Jan. 27. Capacity crowds are expected at both events. In addition to the comedy shows, the Charleston Boat Show...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs

HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Palmetto Carriage Works to host 'Locals Ride Free' day on Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A horse carriage company that provides tours of historic downtown Charleston will be providing free rides for locals on Sunday, Jan. 29. Anyone who lives in Charleston, Berkeley or Dorchester counties can catch a free ride from Palmetto Carriage Works from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Proof of residency is required.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

No overnight parking on upper King Street enforced beginning of February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has been working for over a year to improve safety on King Street. Towing will be used to enforce CPD's goal. The City of Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation says there will be no more street parking on King Street, between John and Spring Streets, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Cars parked in this area will be towed.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley Co. to celebrate completion of Sangaree roundabout Tuesday

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The roundabout project at Sangaree Parkway and Royle Road intersection is finally complete. The Berkeley County Government is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. near Schoolhouse Lane. Officials say the project aimed to improve pedestrian and driver safety at...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023

South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
CHARLESTON, SC
Kristen Walters

Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina

A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

