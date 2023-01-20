Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stick With Gold: 'Ignore Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin's Bouncing'
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money Host warned investors to not get caught up in the hype surrounding crypto despite Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent gains. Instead, he recommended that investors look to gold. What Happened: Cramer delved into the analysis presented by Garner, the senior commodity market strategist and broker...
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
DeFi To Dominate Crypto Market In 2023: Pantera Capital Predicts A Decentralized Financial Future
Venture capital firm Pantera Capital, which manages around $3.8 billion in assets, predicted decentralized finance (DeFi) would be the future of the crypto market. In a letter to investors titled "The Year Ahead," the company's CEO and co-CIO Dan Morehead said, "Blockchain is going to change the world. It will certainly survive these issues," referring to the recent crypto market downturn caused by high-profile exploits and bankruptcies.
'Wall Street God' Who Made A 100x Return On COVID Market Crash Doesn't Dare Bet Against This Industry
There may not be an investor anywhere who played the March 2020 COVID-induced market crash more deftly than Bill Ackman. The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management realized the seriousness of COVID-19 in February 2020 and bet against corporate bonds in anticipation of a major selloff. The bearish bet worked. Just weeks later, Ackman was sitting on a $2.6 billion profit as stock markets around the world shed trillions of dollars in value.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
Why Elon Musk Has Gone From 'Superhero' To 'Villain': Will He Put 'Red Cape' Back On When Tesla Drops 'One Of The Most Important Earnings Calls' In History?
Tesla Inc TSLA is set to report earnings after the close on Wednesday in what one analyst is calling one of the most important earnings calls since the Elon Musk-led company went public in 2010. What To Know: Wedbush maintained Tesla with an Outperform rating ahead of the EV maker's...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Moving During Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Sphere 3D Corp ANY shares are trading lower by roughly 3.16% to $0.40 during Tuesday's after-hours session. What Happened: On Tuesday, Sphere 3D received notification from Nasdaq indicating the company would have an additional 180-day grace period, or until July 24, 2023, to regain compliance with the Listing Rule's $1.00 minimum bid requirement.
$150M In Stolen Crypto Moved By Wormhole Hacker To Unlock Multi-Million Dollar Ethereum Trade
A digital-asset wallet connected to one of the most significant cryptocurrency hacks of all time has reportedly just shifted more than $150 million of stolen funds, unlocking a multi-million dollar staked Ethereum ETH/USD trade. What Happened: According to a report by Bloomberg, on Monday, the crypto community was abuzz with...
Amazon, Snowflake And DataDog Shares Are Moving Following Microsoft's Q2 Results: What's Going On?
Several cloud-related stocks are moving higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after Microsoft Corp MSFT shares jumped on the company's quarterly results. Microsoft's cloud revenues appear to be driving the action. Some of the stocks making the biggest moves in the wake of Microsoft's results include Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Snowflake Inc...
Here's Why Jaguar Health (JAGX) Stock Is Volatile Tuesday
Jaguar Health Inc JAGX shares are trading lower by some 7.73% to $5.01 going into the close of Tuesday's session. The company on Tuesday effected a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding voting common stock at an exchange ratio of 1-for-75. The reverse stock split was effected in order to support the company's compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards.
Tesla, Amazon, Lucid, Wayfair, Sumo Logic: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Monday as investors and traders began considering the possibility of a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. A report in The Wall Street Journal indicated central bank officials are preparing to slow the rate hike pace for a second straight meeting in early February on growing hopes of easing inflation. Comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Friday that indicated a favor toward a quarter-percentage-point rate hike at the next meeting boosted investor sentiments, according to CNBC. The following stocks drew heavy investors’ attention:
Survey Finds 64% Believe Crypto Market Has Bottomed — Users Bullish On Stablecoins, NFTs, Metaverse
Web3 venture capital fund TK Ventures and Coinwire recently released a report showing that the majority of 10,000 crypto investors believe that the market has reached its bottom, that stablecoins are an important part of the ecosystem, and that NFTs and the metaverse will continue to change the world. The...
Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks
The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
Analyst Reiterates This Ophthalmology Device Stock On Steep But Attractive Risk/Reward
Needham analyst expects the U.S. ICL market of more than $2.4 billion, despite some investors considering the market to be niche, with STAAR Surgical Company STAA becoming a major player in this category over time. Assuming a prevalence of around 4%, the analyst estimates 13.3 million high myopes in the...
If You Invested $1,000 In Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Goldman's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a...
Google Cloud Likely To Exhibit Strength And Margin Boost As Search Engine Growth Softens, Analyst Says Ahead Of Q4
Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained Outperform on Alphabet Inc GOOG and reduced the price target from $120 to $116. The analyst expects relative strength in Google Search with easing comps throughout 2023. Kessler expects continued Cloud strength with improving margins in 2023 and 2024. Improved financial discipline and headcount...
If You Invested $1,000 In Microsoft Stock When Bill Gates Left As CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Founders of companies typically serve as the first Chief Executive Officer of their creation before someone from within the company or from the outside is brought in to lead and potentially push the business in a new direction. Investors oftentimes will invest in companies that have undergone a management change,...
