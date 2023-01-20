ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys basketball roundup: DeWitt outlasts East Lansing in five overtimes

By Matthew Pike and Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

DEWITT 79, EAST LANSING 77 (5 OTs)

EAST LANSING — Bryce Kurncz, Grant Crawley and Adam Flannery hit big free throws in the fifth overtime to help the Panthers (8-3, 1-2) fend off East Lansing for the CAAC Blue victory. Kurncz had a game-high 39 points and added 11 rebounds to lead DeWitt, which won its fourth straight. He surpassed 1,000 career points in the process, becoming the fifth player in DeWitt history to reach the mark.

Flannery had 25 points and eight rebounds and Crawley finished with 13 points for DeWitt, which went 16 of 20 from the free-throw line during the overtime periods. Cameron Hutson had 33 points and Evan Boyd finished with 17 points for East Lansing (4-6, 1-2).

Flannery had a four-point play at the end of regulation to help force overtime. He also hit a corner 3 to force a fourth overtime. Hutson hit a 3 to force the second overtime for the Trojans.

OKEMOS 70, HOLT 55

HOLT — KJ Torbert tallied 23 points and hauled in eight rebounds for the Wolves in a CAAC Blue win over Holt. Trevor Smith picked up a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Okemos (9-1, 3-1). Donye Thomas had 21 points and six rebounds and Isaiah Foster had 14 points for Holt. Carter Bishop added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (7-5, 1-3). JV score: Holt 48, Okemos 47

MASON 67, WILLIAMSTON 52

WILLIAMSTON — Levi Stambaugh finished with 18 points and Kaleb Parrish added 16 points and eight rebounds to help the Bulldogs (9-2, 5-0) remain perfect in the CAAC Red. Luke Marlan added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Austin Stone had 12 points and nine rebounds for Mason.

LAKEWOOD 51, STOCKBRIDGE 45

LAKE ODESSA — Montreal Reid picked up a game-high 13 points to help guide the Vikings to a GLAC home win over Stockbridge. Jayce Cusack scored 11 points and Garrett Feighan chipped in eight points for Lakewood (7-6, 4-2). Kegan Collins and David Kluesner each notched a team-high 12 points for the Panthers (4-5, 1-4).

OLIVET 72, MAPLE VALLEY 32

OLIVET — The Division 2 state-ranked Eagles jumped out to a 29-9 lead after one quarter while rolling to a GLAC victory over Maple Valley (4-7, 0-5). All 12 players scored for Olivet (11-0, 5-0), led by Tayven Feldpausch, who hit four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points. Bo Lincoln had 12 points, Brayden Wine scored 10 and Lucas Hopkins finished with eight for the Eagles.

EASTERN 70, HASLETT 46

Zack Nartker had 16 points to pace the Vikings in their CAAC Red setback.

LESLIE 49, PERRY 29

LESLIE — A 21-2 run in the second quarter pushed the Blackhawks to a GLAC home victory over Perry. Kaleb Cox led all scorers with 14 points, Zack Marciniak tallied 13 points and Bronson Clayton chipped in eight points for Leslie (7-2, 4-1). Ty Webb finished with a team-high six points for the Ramblers (5-7, 2-3).

LANSING CHRISTIAN 53, BATTLE CREEK CALHOUN CHRISTIAN 25

Tim Sullivan and David Hall each put up a team-high nine points to lead the Pilgrims to a nonleague home win over Battle Creek Calhoun Christian (4-5). Benji Sambaer, Judah Schafer and Ethan Damesworth each tacked on eight points for Lansing Christian (6-4).

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Boys basketball roundup: DeWitt outlasts East Lansing in five overtimes

