Potter County Commissioners’ Court considers giving land to ‘Homeless Heroes’ nonprofit
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Commissioners’ Court released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Courtroom at 500 S. Fillmore in Amarillo. Items on the agenda up for discussion include considering conveying land to a local nonprofit, fire equipment purchases, and possibly accepting a grant […]
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo Zoo welcomes new black bears
VIDEO: ‘It’s a multibillion dollar industry’: Scams targeting young adults in the Tx Panhandle. VIDEO: Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford. VIDEO: Amarillo city leaders to discuss leasing John Stiff, Rick Klein ball fields. Updated: 13 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires...
KFDA
Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County. According to Kyle Huff’s family, he was having surgery on Jan. 19, treating skin graft on his right side of his back. On Jan. 18, at...
KFDA
‘It’s a multibillion dollar industry’: Scams targeting young adults in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nationally, senior citizens are the main target of scams but in the Texas Panhandle, that’s not necessarily the case. Young adults, ages 18 to 24, are highly targeted but less money is taken from them. Senior citizens are targeted less but more money is taken, experts said.
KFDA
Amarillo city leaders to discuss leasing John Stiff, Rick Klein ball fields
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ball fields at John Stiff and Rick Klein parks may become the responsibility of private non profits. Tomorrow, Amarillo City Council members are set to discuss leasing the softball complex at John Stiff and baseball complex at Rick Klein to the Texas Panhandle Youth Sports Foundation.
Family Confirms Death of White Deer Man Injured In Johnson Tank Explosion Near Borger
A White Deer resident who had been caught in an explosion that took place near Borger succumbed to his injuries on Sunday around 9:25 p.m. The passing of Kyle Huff was confirmed by family and announced by local news page, Hutchinson County Mugshots. At around 10:15 am on January 17,...
abc7amarillo.com
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
thepampanews.com
Explosion and Fire at Johnson Tank Farm leaves 4 in critical condition
It was just a typical Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., for an Electric City (about 3 miles north, northwest of Borger) resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 feet from Johnson Tank Farm, when a blast that completely shook his home left him and his young son terrified. “My first thought was that a terrible car accident had just occurred,” said the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous).
KFDA
Amarillo City Transit postpones route modifications to Feb. 6
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Route modifications for Route 41 and Route 42 have been postponed by Amarillo City Transit (ACT) until Feb. 6. ACT is making system changes to prepare for route modifications. These changes will help the new Route 41 and Route 42 improve services of bus stops and transfers between system routes.
When Donuts Are More of an Experience, New Amarillo Place to Open
Who is ready for a new place to get donuts here in Amarillo? I remember when the idea of anything different would not be heard of. I remember when Donut Stop ran Krispy Kreme out of Amarillo. We can be that way here in Amarillo. Not anymore. We like to...
Randall County Creates Special Court For Soaring DV Cases
Domestic violence reports rose significantly in Amarillo over the last few years. The pandemic and lockdowns of 2020 brought about a unique set of complicating factors in how domestic violence cases are processed. In an effort to provide relief to a court system besieged by a staggering backlog of pending...
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Borger ISD - Delayed 5 hours; classes start at 10 am. Bovina ISD - Closed Today. Boys Ranch ISD - Closed Today. Bushland ISD - Closed Today.
Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District reported on Facebook that all AISD schools along with Canyon ISD schools have been canceled on Tuesday due to winter weather. AISD detailed in the post that the decision was made as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the morning. “Making […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo facilities closed for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo facilities will be closed today, Jan. 24. The city council meeting scheduled for today will be rescheduled. COA Transit will operate as usual. Please expect a delay from road conditions. The city secretary’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 11...
KFDA
Winter weather incoming!
After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area.
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
KFDA
Amarillo experts warn against using tap water in humidifiers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the midst of winter in an already dry area of Texas, humidifiers are not an uncommon household item. After a recent study surfaced, local experts warn against the risk of using tap water in them. “It might provide some irritation to the airway for example,...
Gone In 8 Photos: Watch The Demolition of One Of Amarillo’s First buildings.
Anyone who was around to see the demolition of this piece of Amarillo history must have been lucky. In 1965, the then 76-year-old Amarillo Hotel was demolished in a spectacular fashion, proving a spectacle for onlookers at the time to watch and unlikely forget, and for you to see thanks to these photos that have immortalized this scene in local history.
Another Greyhound Drug Bust In Amarillo. No Bag Checks?
It's not a big secret that Amarillo seems to have a bit of a drug problem. We hear of a lot of arrests being made due to drugs. Some of them small busts, some of them big ones. There's one bust that seems to happen more often than it should...
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
