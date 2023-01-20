ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Deer, TX

Comments / 0

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Commissioners’ Court considers giving land to ‘Homeless Heroes’ nonprofit

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Commissioners’ Court released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Courtroom at 500 S. Fillmore in Amarillo. Items on the agenda up for discussion include considering conveying land to a local nonprofit, fire equipment purchases, and possibly accepting a grant […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Amarillo Zoo welcomes new black bears

VIDEO: ‘It’s a multibillion dollar industry’: Scams targeting young adults in the Tx Panhandle. VIDEO: Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford. VIDEO: Amarillo city leaders to discuss leasing John Stiff, Rick Klein ball fields. Updated: 13 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Explosion and Fire at Johnson Tank Farm leaves 4 in critical condition

It was just a typical Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., for an Electric City (about 3 miles north, northwest of Borger) resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 feet from Johnson Tank Farm, when a blast that completely shook his home left him and his young son terrified. “My first thought was that a terrible car accident had just occurred,” said the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous).
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City Transit postpones route modifications to Feb. 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Route modifications for Route 41 and Route 42 have been postponed by Amarillo City Transit (ACT) until Feb. 6. ACT is making system changes to prepare for route modifications. These changes will help the new Route 41 and Route 42 improve services of bus stops and transfers between system routes.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District reported on Facebook that all AISD schools along with Canyon ISD schools have been canceled on Tuesday due to winter weather. AISD detailed in the post that the decision was made as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the morning. “Making […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo facilities closed for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo facilities will be closed today, Jan. 24. The city council meeting scheduled for today will be rescheduled. COA Transit will operate as usual. Please expect a delay from road conditions. The city secretary’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 11...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Winter weather incoming!

After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area.
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo experts warn against using tap water in humidifiers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the midst of winter in an already dry area of Texas, humidifiers are not an uncommon household item. After a recent study surfaced, local experts warn against the risk of using tap water in them. “It might provide some irritation to the airway for example,...
AMARILLO, TX
koxe.com

Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
BROWN COUNTY, TX

