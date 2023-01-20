ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 66, Wisconsin 63

After an eight-day layoff, Northwestern (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) returned to the court in an emphatic way, outlasting Wisconsin, (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) in an intense defensive battle, 66-63 snapping its two-game losing streak. Both teams started slow offensively, aggregating fifteen points within the first five minutes. Consecutive jumpers by...
Daily Northwestern

Digital Diaries Season 2 Episode 3: Adjusting to Evanston’s big freeze

Podcast (digitaldiaries): Play in new window | Download. In this episode of Digital Diaries, we discuss surviving your first Northwestern winter, including how your skincare routine should change. and how other students deal with seasonal depression. [music]. MIKA ELLISON: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Mika Ellison and this is season...
Daily Northwestern

The Weekly: Campus Editor Pavan Acharya and Editor-in-chief Alex Perry talk Week 3

Podcast (theweekly): Play in new window | Download. This week’s episode of The Weekly highlights the top headlines of the quarter so far with Campus Editor Pavan Acharya and Editor-in-chief Alex Perry. [music]. ERICA SCHMITT: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Erica Schmitt, the Daily’s audio editor. This is The...
Daily Northwestern

Winter spread of COVID-19, RSV and flu hit Evanston and surrounding communities

COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are heavily impacting Evanston medical systems this winter. COVID-19 hospitalizations at the NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Evanston Hospital approximately doubled in the months leading up to Jan. 10, according to Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Ernest Wang. “Our ability to take care of...
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern study links intergenerational swimming abilities and lack of resources for minority groups

Feinberg professor of pediatrics Dr. Michelle Macy saw cultural disparities in swimming long before she became a doctor. Growing up as a swimmer, she was aware of the class and racial divisions on the pool deck. She saw the pattern again as a pediatric emergency physician, when she observed that children of color disproportionately experienced drowning incidents.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Oakton College changes name to reintroduce itself to community

Oakton College officially dropped “community” from its name Tuesday. The community college has campuses in Des Plaines and Skokie. It serves students in Oakton College District 535, an area that encompasses more than 450,000 residents in locations including Evanston and Wilmette. “A new name really felt like it...
DES PLAINES, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Lunar New Year celebration promotes Asian cultures and traditions

The Main-Dempster Mile came alive with the sound of drums, cymbals and cheers as hundreds of Evanston residents gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The Main-Dempster Mile, Kitchen Table Stories Project, Kids Create Change and Evanston Pride co-hosted the celebration. This is the second year these groups have hosted a Lunar New Year celebration together.
Daily Northwestern

Sapphire Man brings punk rock to the Evanston music scene

Sapphire Man, a quartet composed of undergraduate students, started off as a piecemeal endeavor and currently continues influencing the local punk rock and house show scene. The band is an eclectic mix of friends from a variety of majors who share a love of music. Weinberg junior Zeki Hirsch and Communication sophomore Sam Marshall play guitar and perform vocals, McCormick junior Liam Warlick plays bass and Weinberg sophomore Leo McKenna drums.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

City Council discusses where to allocate about $5.7 million remaining ARPA funds

Interim Community Development Director Sarah Flax updated City Council on the city’s approximate $5.7 million remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds Monday. ARPA, a federal COVID-19 pandemic relief act, was signed into law in 2021 to provide economic relief. Evanston received about $43 million to spend on fiscal recovery and has allocated more than $37 million to date.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

As COVID-19 continues to harm business, some local shop owners ask for support

After temporarily closing for the majority of 2022, Edzo’s Burger Shop reopened in September. Sales slowly picked up, owner Eddie Lakin said, especially close to the end of the year. But during the week of Christmas, the business’s exhaust fan stopped working. Without it, Lakin couldn’t effectively serve customers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy