Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Cervantes: Boo Buie propels Northwestern to three-point victory against Wisconsin
Senior guard Boo Buie missed his first three shots in Northwestern’s tilt against Wisconsin Monday. He looked rusty and a little uncomfortable, forcing up a trio of rather contested looks. His third attempt, a pull-up jumper at the top of the key, barely grazed the rim. The Badgers’ (12-6,...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Cats outlast Wisconsin in back-and-forth contest, winning 66-63
When it comes to boxing, everyone loves a clean knockout punch — one that leaves fans and commentators in awe, ending the battle earlier than many expected. But what’s even better than an untimely silencing blow? A back-and-forth contest that leaves everyone on the edge of their seat until the final horn.
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 66, Wisconsin 63
After an eight-day layoff, Northwestern (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) returned to the court in an emphatic way, outlasting Wisconsin, (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) in an intense defensive battle, 66-63 snapping its two-game losing streak. Both teams started slow offensively, aggregating fifteen points within the first five minutes. Consecutive jumpers by...
Daily Northwestern
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern women defeat the 17th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on the road
Northwestern women’s swim and dive competed on the road at Wisconsin last weekend. There, the team defeated the Badgers, who came in as the 17th ranked team in the nation, with a score of 162-138. Wildcats senior Hannah Brunzell, freshman Hana Shimizu-Bowers, freshman Audrey Yu, freshman Lindsay Ervin and...
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: Northwestern recruits Santa Clara University transfer Julia Sangiacomo as outside hitter
Graduate outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo is set to join Northwestern volleyball’s roster for the 2023 season. Sangiacomo, who announced her transfer Monday via Instagram, played three complete seasons at Santa Clara University, along with the abbreviated spring 2021 season. Her final season of eligibility will be spent as a Wildcat.
Daily Northwestern
Digital Diaries Season 2 Episode 3: Adjusting to Evanston’s big freeze
Podcast (digitaldiaries): Play in new window | Download. In this episode of Digital Diaries, we discuss surviving your first Northwestern winter, including how your skincare routine should change. and how other students deal with seasonal depression. [music]. MIKA ELLISON: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Mika Ellison and this is season...
Daily Northwestern
The Weekly: Campus Editor Pavan Acharya and Editor-in-chief Alex Perry talk Week 3
Podcast (theweekly): Play in new window | Download. This week’s episode of The Weekly highlights the top headlines of the quarter so far with Campus Editor Pavan Acharya and Editor-in-chief Alex Perry. [music]. ERICA SCHMITT: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Erica Schmitt, the Daily’s audio editor. This is The...
Daily Northwestern
Winter spread of COVID-19, RSV and flu hit Evanston and surrounding communities
COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are heavily impacting Evanston medical systems this winter. COVID-19 hospitalizations at the NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Evanston Hospital approximately doubled in the months leading up to Jan. 10, according to Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Ernest Wang. “Our ability to take care of...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern study links intergenerational swimming abilities and lack of resources for minority groups
Feinberg professor of pediatrics Dr. Michelle Macy saw cultural disparities in swimming long before she became a doctor. Growing up as a swimmer, she was aware of the class and racial divisions on the pool deck. She saw the pattern again as a pediatric emergency physician, when she observed that children of color disproportionately experienced drowning incidents.
Daily Northwestern
Oakton College changes name to reintroduce itself to community
Oakton College officially dropped “community” from its name Tuesday. The community college has campuses in Des Plaines and Skokie. It serves students in Oakton College District 535, an area that encompasses more than 450,000 residents in locations including Evanston and Wilmette. “A new name really felt like it...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Lunar New Year celebration promotes Asian cultures and traditions
The Main-Dempster Mile came alive with the sound of drums, cymbals and cheers as hundreds of Evanston residents gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The Main-Dempster Mile, Kitchen Table Stories Project, Kids Create Change and Evanston Pride co-hosted the celebration. This is the second year these groups have hosted a Lunar New Year celebration together.
Daily Northwestern
Sapphire Man brings punk rock to the Evanston music scene
Sapphire Man, a quartet composed of undergraduate students, started off as a piecemeal endeavor and currently continues influencing the local punk rock and house show scene. The band is an eclectic mix of friends from a variety of majors who share a love of music. Weinberg junior Zeki Hirsch and Communication sophomore Sam Marshall play guitar and perform vocals, McCormick junior Liam Warlick plays bass and Weinberg sophomore Leo McKenna drums.
Daily Northwestern
Chicago artist David Geary’s exhibit ‘Experimental’ explores Black identity through colorful portraits
Chicago artist David Anthony Geary said he almost missed his life calling. While studying biology as a pre-med student at Xavier University of Louisiana, Geary was preparing to become a psychiatrist before his mentor John T. Scott convinced Geary he could make a living as an artist. “Experimental,” Geary’s exhibit...
Daily Northwestern
City Council discusses where to allocate about $5.7 million remaining ARPA funds
Interim Community Development Director Sarah Flax updated City Council on the city’s approximate $5.7 million remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds Monday. ARPA, a federal COVID-19 pandemic relief act, was signed into law in 2021 to provide economic relief. Evanston received about $43 million to spend on fiscal recovery and has allocated more than $37 million to date.
Daily Northwestern
Open Tab: Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar brings a variety of comfort foods to the table
Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar provides a diverse array of food without sacrificing quality. Located at 812 Church St., the restaurant is the perfect place to warm up over a steaming bowl of ramen or grab a sweet milk tea while walking around downtown Evanston. Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar,...
Daily Northwestern
As COVID-19 continues to harm business, some local shop owners ask for support
After temporarily closing for the majority of 2022, Edzo’s Burger Shop reopened in September. Sales slowly picked up, owner Eddie Lakin said, especially close to the end of the year. But during the week of Christmas, the business’s exhaust fan stopped working. Without it, Lakin couldn’t effectively serve customers...
