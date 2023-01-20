Read full article on original website
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
Op-Ed: Illinois state leaders see taxpayers’ ‘no’ as reason to just ask again
You’ve been in the supermarket and seen the beleaguered parent bugged by a child for a package of cookies. “No” is followed by asking again, and whining, and asking yet again. Illinois taxpayers are seeing this scene, only they are the parents and state leaders the needy...
Illinois tax season begins today with improved filing system
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The 2023 Illinois tax filing season begins today, and the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns with an improved system. MyTax Illinois has been improved this year to make filing taxes much easier. The electronic management system enables taxpayers to report income and claim […]
labortribune.com
New bill in Illinois will require all employers to provide paid time off
Springfield, IL – A new bill that has passed both houses of the Illinois Legislature will require all employers to provide at least five paid days off a year to be used for any reason. Senate Bill 208 was revived in the lame-duck session in early January where it...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Snapchat users reportedly begin receiving settlement money from lawsuit
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who filed a claim last year in a Snapchat class action lawsuit have reportedly begun receiving their settlement money. In August 2022, a settlement was reached in the $35 million class action lawsuit against Snapchat. The lawsuit — known as "Boone, et al. v. Snap Inc."...
depauliaonline.com
Pritzker signs abortion access bill into law: students, faculty push for increased action to protect rights
The 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Jan. 22, caused some to mourn the loss of the reproductive rights women have held for decades, while others celebrate the end to abortion. Now, six months after the United States Supreme Court overruled Roe in June, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed...
Illinois student enrollment declines again, according to preliminary data
A first glimpse at public school enrollment in Illinois shows continued declines in the overall student population, but an uptick in the number of students learning English. Preliminary data released last week by the Illinois State Board of Education shows overall enrollment dropped by about 31,000 students — or 1.7% — between last school year and the current one, according to numbers as of Dec. 14. Chicago Public Schools accounts for at...
NBC Chicago
Tax Filing Season: What's Different This Year and Why Your Return Might Be Lower?
Tax season has officially started, but there are some changes this year that could have some big impacts on your returns. Both the Illinois Department of Revenue and the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting income tax returns starting Monday. Here's what you should know about the 2023 tax season.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients
CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
Illinois lottery ticket worth $1 million still not claimed
Somebody in Illinois is over a million dollars (before taxes) richer than they might even realize: an Illinois Lottery Lotto ticket, with a draw date of March 1, 2022, is worth $1,000,000.00. Time is running out for this windfall, however. According to the Illinois Lottery,
Some childcare providers forced to close after not getting paychecks from state
CHICAGO — Some Illinois childcare providers have been forced to close their doors after they did not receive their paychecks from the state. Childcare workers across the state are still waiting for their monthly paychecks, which they should have received at the beginning of January. But 19 days later and many are unable to pay […]
977wmoi.com
Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Announces Scholarships
The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announces that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois, full-time. Online learning is acceptable.
New Cannabis License Process Aims to Focus on Social Equity
Aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs, get your keyboard fingers ready — it is almost time to apply for a license. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the latest timeline and application process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license. The office said it made some adjustments since the last round, with a goal of improving its social equity candidate reach.
Illinois state lawmakers among the highest paid in the country
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers received a $12,000 increase in pay for 2023, making them the 4th highest-paid legislators in the country. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, the starting pay for a part-time state lawmaker is now $85,000 a year, an 18% increase. The average U.S. lawmaker makes $34,348. The increase was part […]
Can I legally kill pests in my house in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own? Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it […]
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items
Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?
Ken Griffin is an American businessman and billionaire from Illinois, who is the founder and CEO of Citadel, one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in support of education and the arts.
