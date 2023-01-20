Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Chris Stutzriem staying on as Rocky Mountain College football coach after D-II interest
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College football coach Chris Stutzriem is staying on in his current role after being a finalist for the same position at Minot State (North Dakota). The Battlin’ Bears’ coach confirmed to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Tuesday that he was staying at Rocky after fielding...
406mtsports.com
Kalispell Glacier's Josh Munro, Huntley Project's Iona Stookey win national coaching honors
INDIANAPOLIS — Kalispell Glacier tennis coach Josh Munro and Huntley Project volleyball coach Iona Stookey are two of 23 coaches from across the nation to be honored as 2021-22 National Coaches of the Year. The awards were announced Monday by the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches...
406mtsports.com
Fast start helps MSU Billings women's hoops upset No. 5 Western Washington
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team utilized a rapid start and a do-it-all night from Scobey grad Kortney Nelson to upset No. 5 Western Washington in a 73-61 win Saturday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The second-placed Yellowjackets (16-4 overall, 7-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) handed the...
406mtsports.com
New Billings Mustangs GM Matt Allen 'can't wait' for opening day
BILLINGS — Matt Allen is a baseball guy, so he’s extremely happy to have landed in a baseball town. While having his new job as general manager of the Billings Mustangs is thrilling, he’s had to dive right in as Billings prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary season. The Mustangs open the Pioneer League season, their third as a MLB Partner League club, May 23 at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads.
KULR8
Billings West survives challenge from Billings Central at home
We had a crosstown showdown Saturday night in the Golden Dome at West High. Billings West came in as one of the top teams in Class AA, and Billings Central came in as one of the top teams in Class A.
Rocky Vista Montana College completes construction, looks forward to first class
After 18 months of construction, the 135,000-square-foot Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine in Billings is complete.
406mtsports.com
Matt Allen hired as the Billings Mustangs general manager
BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs announced in a Monday press release that former Grand Junction Jackalopes assistant general manager Matt Allen is the team's new general manager. In the release, the Mustangs noted that Allen was hired after a national search process. Allen succeeds Gary Roller, who is retiring...
yourbigsky.com
The Rims of Billings
The Rimrocks, also known as the “Rims,” are a unique geological formation located in Billings, Montana. The Rimrocks are a series of cliffs that rise dramatically from the surrounding prairie, creating a stunning natural landmark that can be seen from miles away. These cliffs are made of sandstone...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com
Power Talks: ABC FOX VP/GM Steve Eaton talks candidly with Rep. Matt Rosendale
Both men are passionate about their perspective businesses with a highly skilled and informed view of both media and politics. They instantly had rapport and got down to talking about what is important for them and the people of Montana. “The community’s success is, in turn, my success. We’re working together to ensure a strong economy and the growth of Billings,” said Eaton.
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
Emergency Shelters In Billings For Homeless May Make A Return
Here in Billings, we offer many opportunities for the homeless. Shelters, housing, food, clothing, counseling, healthcare, and more. However, in November, the City of Billings ordered Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley to cease its church-based emergency shelter program. Why Did The City Do That?. According to the order:. Overnight lodging...
NBCMontana
BLM to host public meeting on updates to solar energy program
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Land Management will host a public meeting in Billings for feedback on updates to the solar energy program. BLM is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan, which includes six southwestern states. Now they're seeking comment regarding an expansion to five additional...
Billings lawmaker shares experience in legislature amid sudden resignation
At the age of 19, Stromswold celebrated her new adulthood with two life goals - becoming a full-time student studying political science and running for public office.
Event Venue Turned Community Center in Billings Has A New Name
The Billings Shriners Auditorium on Broadwater was sold last year to the Native American Development Corporation. Since the sale, the NADC has been hard at work repairing the property and upgrading it, as well as refining plans to house existing programs in the community. However, a newly announced change today starts the ball rolling quicker.
NBCMontana
Billings police search for missing teenage girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
montanarightnow.com
'Worth its weight in gold:' First Billings Fire Department mobile response team up and running
BILLINGS, Mont. - The first Billings Fire Department mobile response team is up and running. So far, the team has responded to about 360 calls. "We were able to finally get the first team up and running December 1," Fire Chief Pepper Valdez said. "We're very excited about it because it's been worth its weight in gold."
KULR8
Man killed on Crow Reservation, suspect in tribal custody
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was killed Wednesday on the Crow Reservation. Mayor Quincy Dabney of Lodge Grass tells NonStop Local the incident occurred near Dunmore. Dabney says the victim was shot and killed Wednesday night after an altercation with the suspect that took place earlier in the day. Lodge...
Fire code crackdown halts overnight shelters in Billings churches
For decades, churches across Montana have sheltered people experiencing homelessness, giving them a place to spend the night out of the cold.
Billings family 'thankful to be alive' after a fire nearly destroys their home
On Friday morning, a fire nearly destroyed one family's home on Custer Avenue, and now they are left trying to pick up the pieces.
