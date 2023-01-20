ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melstone, MT

406mtsports.com

Fast start helps MSU Billings women's hoops upset No. 5 Western Washington

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team utilized a rapid start and a do-it-all night from Scobey grad Kortney Nelson to upset No. 5 Western Washington in a 73-61 win Saturday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The second-placed Yellowjackets (16-4 overall, 7-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) handed the...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

New Billings Mustangs GM Matt Allen 'can't wait' for opening day

BILLINGS — Matt Allen is a baseball guy, so he’s extremely happy to have landed in a baseball town. While having his new job as general manager of the Billings Mustangs is thrilling, he’s had to dive right in as Billings prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary season. The Mustangs open the Pioneer League season, their third as a MLB Partner League club, May 23 at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Matt Allen hired as the Billings Mustangs general manager

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs announced in a Monday press release that former Grand Junction Jackalopes assistant general manager Matt Allen is the team's new general manager. In the release, the Mustangs noted that Allen was hired after a national search process. Allen succeeds Gary Roller, who is retiring...
yourbigsky.com

The Rims of Billings

The Rimrocks, also known as the “Rims,” are a unique geological formation located in Billings, Montana. The Rimrocks are a series of cliffs that rise dramatically from the surrounding prairie, creating a stunning natural landmark that can be seen from miles away. These cliffs are made of sandstone...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Power Talks: ABC FOX VP/GM Steve Eaton talks candidly with Rep. Matt Rosendale

Both men are passionate about their perspective businesses with a highly skilled and informed view of both media and politics. They instantly had rapport and got down to talking about what is important for them and the people of Montana. “The community’s success is, in turn, my success. We’re working together to ensure a strong economy and the growth of Billings,” said Eaton.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Emergency Shelters In Billings For Homeless May Make A Return

Here in Billings, we offer many opportunities for the homeless. Shelters, housing, food, clothing, counseling, healthcare, and more. However, in November, the City of Billings ordered Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley to cease its church-based emergency shelter program. Why Did The City Do That?. According to the order:. Overnight lodging...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

BLM to host public meeting on updates to solar energy program

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Land Management will host a public meeting in Billings for feedback on updates to the solar energy program. BLM is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan, which includes six southwestern states. Now they're seeking comment regarding an expansion to five additional...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Event Venue Turned Community Center in Billings Has A New Name

The Billings Shriners Auditorium on Broadwater was sold last year to the Native American Development Corporation. Since the sale, the NADC has been hard at work repairing the property and upgrading it, as well as refining plans to house existing programs in the community. However, a newly announced change today starts the ball rolling quicker.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Billings police search for missing teenage girl

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Man killed on Crow Reservation, suspect in tribal custody

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was killed Wednesday on the Crow Reservation. Mayor Quincy Dabney of Lodge Grass tells NonStop Local the incident occurred near Dunmore. Dabney says the victim was shot and killed Wednesday night after an altercation with the suspect that took place earlier in the day. Lodge...
LODGE GRASS, MT

