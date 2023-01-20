Read full article on original website
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
CNET
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
Viral TikTok: Multitasking On Your iPhone Be Tedious No More
Multitasking on your Apple Inc. AAPL devices including iPhones can become tiresome at times. Whether you’re flipping between a text message and deciding what food to order for delivery or watching your favorite TV show while running errands, here’s how you can multitask like a pro. What Happened:...
Apple launches major security updates around the world
Apple has launched its recent major security updates to the whole world.The three new tools are aimed at stopping users’ data being stolen while it is being stored in the cloud. They include ways of checking that the people in an iMessage conversation really are who they say they are, and the option to fully encrypt iCloud backups so that even Apple is unable to read them.The new features were released to the US in early December. They are now rolling out globally, after testing.Apple has long offered a range of protections on its devices, including security features that can...
iPhone has a brilliant storage trick you’re not using
Storage space on your iPhone shouldn’t be a problem if you own one of the newest models or if you upgraded to a larger model. But older iPhones are more likely to run into storage issues, as they contain years worth of data. The good news is that there are ways to fix your storage problems that don’t involve buying an iPhone 14 or paying for more iCloud space. And it turns out there’s a brilliant iPhone trick that can help you free up storage regularly.
TechRadar
Netflix sets deadline for its crackdown on password sharing
Netflix has confirmed when its password sharing crackdown program will officially begin. Announced as part of its Q4 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Netflix revealed it'll start rolling out its paid sharing feature "more broadly" in Q1 2023. In simple terms? Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing between households by March, which is when its Q1 2023 phase ends.
Trump Beefs Up Defamation War Against New York Prosecutor, Apple Weighs Content Deals With Disney, Likely Lawsuit On Google For Influencing Online Ad Market: Today's Top Stories
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly hired trial lawyer Joe Tacopina in a matter about alleged defamatory statements made by the former criminal division chief at the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, Mark Pomerantz. The alleged defamatory statements were made in Pomerantz's resignation letter, according to the letter sent by...
Google Employees Publicize Heartless Axing After Multiple 15-Year Employees Canned Via Email: 'What A Slap In The Face'
Alphabet Inc GOOG investors were happy to see the tech giant announce layoffs last week as the stock shot higher on the news, but the impacted employees didn't share the same sentiment. Several exiting staff members expressed discontent with the way they were canned, to put it lightly. What Happened:...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
I tried Apple’s new gadget before it’s even out yet – it’s like nothing I’ve ever felt
APPLE has just announced its new HomePod 2nd generation device, and I was lucky enough to be one of the first to listen to the smart speaker. It was certainly eye-opening – even though all the magic happened in my ears. Apple says its HomePod 2 is a smart...
Phone Arena
iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features and bug fixes in tow
Apple's iOS 16.3 software update will be coming next week with some key bug fixes and features in tow. The latest software update for Apple's mobile OS is already rolling out to users on the beta channel as a release candidate, but regular folk will have to wait it for a couple days more, possibly until Tuesday or Wednesday.
Amazon, Snowflake And DataDog Shares Are Moving Following Microsoft's Q2 Results: What's Going On?
Several cloud-related stocks are moving higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after Microsoft Corp MSFT shares jumped on the company's quarterly results. Microsoft's cloud revenues appear to be driving the action. Some of the stocks making the biggest moves in the wake of Microsoft's results include Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Snowflake Inc...
Tesla, Amazon, Lucid, Wayfair, Sumo Logic: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Monday as investors and traders began considering the possibility of a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. A report in The Wall Street Journal indicated central bank officials are preparing to slow the rate hike pace for a second straight meeting in early February on growing hopes of easing inflation. Comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Friday that indicated a favor toward a quarter-percentage-point rate hike at the next meeting boosted investor sentiments, according to CNBC. The following stocks drew heavy investors’ attention:
Apple Leads The Market Higher After Recently Lagging: Here's What's Happening
Apple, Inc AAPL was popping up over 1% on Monday, leading the S&P 500 slightly higher. The tech giant has lagged the broad market index during the last two most recent rebounds, unlike during the last short-term bully cycle, which took place between June 17 and Aug. 17. During that time frame, Apple led the S&P 500 and showed comparative strength to the index.
Why Elon Musk Has Gone From 'Superhero' To 'Villain': Will He Put 'Red Cape' Back On When Tesla Drops 'One Of The Most Important Earnings Calls' In History?
Tesla Inc TSLA is set to report earnings after the close on Wednesday in what one analyst is calling one of the most important earnings calls since the Elon Musk-led company went public in 2010. What To Know: Wedbush maintained Tesla with an Outperform rating ahead of the EV maker's...
Benzinga
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
Google Cloud Likely To Exhibit Strength And Margin Boost As Search Engine Growth Softens, Analyst Says Ahead Of Q4
Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained Outperform on Alphabet Inc GOOG and reduced the price target from $120 to $116. The analyst expects relative strength in Google Search with easing comps throughout 2023. Kessler expects continued Cloud strength with improving margins in 2023 and 2024. Improved financial discipline and headcount...
Elon Musk Testifies He Could Have Taken Tesla Private With Funds From SpaceX In 2018
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said that he believed he could have sold his stake in his rocket company SpaceX to take Tesla private in 2018. On Monday, Musk testified at a trial in a San Francisco federal courtroom and defended his 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private and saying “funding secured.”
Microsoft A Bright Spot In 'Dark Storm': Why Wedbush Says All Eyes Will Be On Cloud Giant After The Bell
Microsoft Corp MSFT is set to report Tuesday after the bell as earnings season shifts into high gear and all eyes will be on the print. What To Know: Wedbush was out with a new note on Microsoft ahead of the company's quarterly results. The firm maintained its Outperform rating on the stock.
9to5Mac
Class action privacy lawsuit #3 for Apple over iPhone data collection
Apple is facing a third class action privacy lawsuit, after the company was found to be collecting analytics data from iPhone users even after they refused permission. Apple insists that all developers ask permission to collect analytics data, but security researcher Tommy Mysk discovered last year that the company wasn’t playing by its own rules …
Benzinga
