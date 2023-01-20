ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone

Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
Benzinga

Viral TikTok: Multitasking On Your iPhone Be Tedious No More

Multitasking on your Apple Inc. AAPL devices including iPhones can become tiresome at times. Whether you’re flipping between a text message and deciding what food to order for delivery or watching your favorite TV show while running errands, here’s how you can multitask like a pro. What Happened:...
The Independent

Apple launches major security updates around the world

Apple has launched its recent major security updates to the whole world.The three new tools are aimed at stopping users’ data being stolen while it is being stored in the cloud. They include ways of checking that the people in an iMessage conversation really are who they say they are, and the option to fully encrypt iCloud backups so that even Apple is unable to read them.The new features were released to the US in early December. They are now rolling out globally, after testing.Apple has long offered a range of protections on its devices, including security features that can...
BGR.com

iPhone has a brilliant storage trick you’re not using

Storage space on your iPhone shouldn’t be a problem if you own one of the newest models or if you upgraded to a larger model. But older iPhones are more likely to run into storage issues, as they contain years worth of data. The good news is that there are ways to fix your storage problems that don’t involve buying an iPhone 14 or paying for more iCloud space. And it turns out there’s a brilliant iPhone trick that can help you free up storage regularly.
TechRadar

Netflix sets deadline for its crackdown on password sharing

Netflix has confirmed when its password sharing crackdown program will officially begin. Announced as part of its Q4 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Netflix revealed it'll start rolling out its paid sharing feature "more broadly" in Q1 2023. In simple terms? Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing between households by March, which is when its Q1 2023 phase ends.
Benzinga

Trump Beefs Up Defamation War Against New York Prosecutor, Apple Weighs Content Deals With Disney, Likely Lawsuit On Google For Influencing Online Ad Market: Today's Top Stories

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly hired trial lawyer Joe Tacopina in a matter about alleged defamatory statements made by the former criminal division chief at the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, Mark Pomerantz. The alleged defamatory statements were made in Pomerantz's resignation letter, according to the letter sent by...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
Phone Arena

iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features and bug fixes in tow

Apple's iOS 16.3 software update will be coming next week with some key bug fixes and features in tow. The latest software update for Apple's mobile OS is already rolling out to users on the beta channel as a release candidate, but regular folk will have to wait it for a couple days more, possibly until Tuesday or Wednesday.
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Lucid, Wayfair, Sumo Logic: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Monday as investors and traders began considering the possibility of a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. A report in The Wall Street Journal indicated central bank officials are preparing to slow the rate hike pace for a second straight meeting in early February on growing hopes of easing inflation. Comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Friday that indicated a favor toward a quarter-percentage-point rate hike at the next meeting boosted investor sentiments, according to CNBC. The following stocks drew heavy investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Apple Leads The Market Higher After Recently Lagging: Here's What's Happening

Apple, Inc AAPL was popping up over 1% on Monday, leading the S&P 500 slightly higher. The tech giant has lagged the broad market index during the last two most recent rebounds, unlike during the last short-term bully cycle, which took place between June 17 and Aug. 17. During that time frame, Apple led the S&P 500 and showed comparative strength to the index.
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
9to5Mac

Class action privacy lawsuit #3 for Apple over iPhone data collection

Apple is facing a third class action privacy lawsuit, after the company was found to be collecting analytics data from iPhone users even after they refused permission. Apple insists that all developers ask permission to collect analytics data, but security researcher Tommy Mysk discovered last year that the company wasn’t playing by its own rules …
