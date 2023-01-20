Read full article on original website
texasbreaking.com
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
PV Tech
Advanced Power’s first project in 8GW development pipeline begins commercial operations in US
Power infrastructure developer Advanced Power’s Cutlass Solar project has commenced full commercial operations to offer renewable power to the Greater Houston area of Texas after completing several months of testing. Located close to Houston, Cutlass Solar sits on a 700-acre site and employs bifacial solar panels provided by JA...
Power outages across Central Texas on Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — As much needed rain comes across the Central Texas area, some residents might be waking up to the sound of raindrops and no power. Here's a brief look at the current outages across the area:. Pedernales Electric Co-op As of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, six...
Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household
Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is not related to this story. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in...
abc7amarillo.com
Winter Storm Warning: 4-8" snow possible for Amarillo, central Texas panhandle
UPDATE: The first snow started to fall in eastern New Mexico around 10 p.m. Amarillo and the central Texas Panhandle has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING. This is a major shift north from this morning. Weather computer models continue to zero in on the I-40 and Highway 60...
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Borger ISD - Delayed 5 hours; classes start at 10 am. Bovina ISD - Closed Today. Boys Ranch ISD - Closed Today. Bushland ISD - Closed Today.
KVUE
Texas oil and gas industry pays highest total of taxes and state royalties in history
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) released its annual report on Monday, showing the industry paid a record-setting $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal year 2022. TXOGA President Todd Staples said that equates to roughly $67 million a day to help fund Texas schools and universities, pay for state services and contribute to the rainy day fund.
hppr.org
Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
fox4beaumont.com
Local schools announce early release ahead of potential severe weather
TEXAS — Schools across Southeast Texas announce early dismissal and closures as the area prepares for severe weather. We will update this story as more closures are announced. Kountze ISD: Due to the threat of inclement weather, we will be releasing at 12:30 p.m. today. We will make sure...
kut.org
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KXAN
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
(NEXSTAR) – If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report, including a breakdown of the cities where workers can take home top dollar. The analysts took every job title that U.S. News & World Report tracks and found the metro areas where those professions earn the most.
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?
In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
cenlanow.com
Non-profits needed to help Texas military veterans hunt & fish
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Non-profits that help veterans of the United States armed forces hunt and or fish are being encouraged to partner with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. TPWD is seeking NPPs that allow veterans who are exempt from obtaining hunting and/or fishing licenses in the state...
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
livelocalmagazines.com
Affordable Quality Pet Care
There are few joys quite like pet ownership. Our pets make amazing companions, so much so, that they are best described as family members. We often refer to our pets as “fur babies” and with how cute they are and how much they rely on us for food, shelter, attention, and medical care, it is hard to see why not. Unfortunately, for some, quality care isn’t an affordable option. That’s why the work that Texas Coalition Animal Protection (TCAP) does is so important to families across North Texas.
fox7austin.com
Officials condemn SB 147 that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
AUSTIN, Texas - Community members, civil rights activists and Texas lawmakers gathered in Houston on Monday to push back on Senate Bill 147. The bill was authored by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. If passed, according to the bill language, it would ban companies and citizens of North Korea, Iran, Russia and China from buying property in Texas.
Wait? You Get An Awesome Man-Made Lagoon If You Live In This Texas Community?
There is a lagoon in Texas that is part of a HOUSING COMMUNITY. Yes, live there and you get great amenities including a LAGOON! The lagoon sits on 5 acres and features Crystal Clear water. The community opened 3 years ago and started a trend. Housing Communities with man-made beaches or lagoons!
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
