Texas State

texasbreaking.com

Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
KVUE

Power outages across Central Texas on Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — As much needed rain comes across the Central Texas area, some residents might be waking up to the sound of raindrops and no power. Here's a brief look at the current outages across the area:. Pedernales Electric Co-op As of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, six...
KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is not related to this story. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas oil and gas industry pays highest total of taxes and state royalties in history

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) released its annual report on Monday, showing the industry paid a record-setting $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal year 2022. TXOGA President Todd Staples said that equates to roughly $67 million a day to help fund Texas schools and universities, pay for state services and contribute to the rainy day fund.
hppr.org

Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
fox4beaumont.com

Local schools announce early release ahead of potential severe weather

TEXAS — Schools across Southeast Texas announce early dismissal and closures as the area prepares for severe weather. We will update this story as more closures are announced. Kountze ISD: Due to the threat of inclement weather, we will be releasing at 12:30 p.m. today. We will make sure...
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KXAN

These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds

(NEXSTAR) – If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report, including a breakdown of the cities where workers can take home top dollar. The analysts took every job title that U.S. News & World Report tracks and found the metro areas where those professions earn the most.
Reform Austin

Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?

In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
cenlanow.com

Non-profits needed to help Texas military veterans hunt & fish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Non-profits that help veterans of the United States armed forces hunt and or fish are being encouraged to partner with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. TPWD is seeking NPPs that allow veterans who are exempt from obtaining hunting and/or fishing licenses in the state...
koxe.com

Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
livelocalmagazines.com

Affordable Quality Pet Care

There are few joys quite like pet ownership. Our pets make amazing companions, so much so, that they are best described as family members. We often refer to our pets as “fur babies” and with how cute they are and how much they rely on us for food, shelter, attention, and medical care, it is hard to see why not. Unfortunately, for some, quality care isn’t an affordable option. That’s why the work that Texas Coalition Animal Protection (TCAP) does is so important to families across North Texas.
TEXAS STATE

