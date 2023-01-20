There are few joys quite like pet ownership. Our pets make amazing companions, so much so, that they are best described as family members. We often refer to our pets as “fur babies” and with how cute they are and how much they rely on us for food, shelter, attention, and medical care, it is hard to see why not. Unfortunately, for some, quality care isn’t an affordable option. That’s why the work that Texas Coalition Animal Protection (TCAP) does is so important to families across North Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO