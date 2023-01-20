Effective: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Lake enhanced snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts possible, especially around Lutsen, Tofte, and Finland. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 4 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

