West Liberty, IA

KWQC

Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
BETTENDORF, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show

At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
MAQUOKETA, IA
WQAD

19-year-old Bettendorf woman arrested for soliciting over $37K with false cancer claims

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Bettendorf woman is in custody after an investigation revealed she had been faking cancer to solicit thousands of dollars in donations. On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 6 p.m., the Eldridge Police Department was made aware of 19-year-old Madison Russo, who was suspected of stealing over $37,303 from over 439 donors by using false claims that she, "suffered from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine."
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes

The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

Niabi Zoo welcomes new member to family

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo is welcoming a new family member to the Quad Cities area. When Niabi Zoo staff walked into the Biodiversity Building on Jan. 7, they found a surprise. The zoo's two African Cape Porcupines had given birth to a baby. "We usually do morning...
COAL VALLEY, IL
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Musician To Make National TV Debut

One of Iowa's favorite musicians is making her debut tv performance on Wednesday, January 25th. After being honored as having the best country music album, in 2022, by Taste of Country Music, the wave of time in the national spotlight keeps on trucking for this Shueyville native. In 2022, she...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

St. Ambrose kicks off campus civil rights week with silent march

DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Ambrose University held a silent walk on Monday, Jan. 23 to kick off its campus civil rights week, which lasts through Friday, Jan. 27. The March to Remember started at Christ the King Chapel and ended in the Rogalski center, where students, faculty and staff could sign a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Man wounded in Friday Rock Island shooting, woman arrested

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — A woman is in custody after a Friday evening shooting in Rock Island, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Jan. 20, at 5:33 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people in the 300 block of 16th Avenue. While responding, police received a report of shots fired at the scene of the fight.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KBUR

Multiple animals die in barn fire

Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park

Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

