ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Bettendorf woman is in custody after an investigation revealed she had been faking cancer to solicit thousands of dollars in donations. On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 6 p.m., the Eldridge Police Department was made aware of 19-year-old Madison Russo, who was suspected of stealing over $37,303 from over 439 donors by using false claims that she, "suffered from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine."

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO