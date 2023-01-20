Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
WQAD
North Scott sports legend Scott Campbell says goodbye | The Score Sunday
Scott Campbell recently retired from reporting after 40 years covering North Scott High School sports. He sat down with News 8's Kory Kuffler to discuss his career.
WQAD
West Liberty basketball, the family business: The Score Sunday
Often times, athletes play the sport they love with a parent as their coach, but what about their sibling? That's the case for this West Liberty family.
WQAD
Rock Island replacing 4 old storm warning sirens this week
Braniff Communications, Inc. will be replacing four sirens on Monday. The tests will happen on Tuesday.
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
cbs2iowa.com
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
That New Cedar Rapids Tomaso’s Pizza Location is Set to Open Soon
Last spring, we got word that Tomaso's Pizza would be moving to a brand new location at 2706 1st Ave NE in 2023. Now that 2023 has arrived, that new location is getting very close to opening its doors! According to a recent Instagram post, the owners of Tomaso's Pizza are hoping make the switch over to 1st Ave the first week of March.
Grand opening party Saturday for first QC black female-owned, full service nail salon
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities business owner is making history, by opening the first black female-owned, full service nail salon in the QCA. Royal Lotus Nailz, located at 235 W. 35th St. Suite 2B in Davenport, held a grand opening party Saturday, Jan. 21, allowing people the chance to swing by and check out the QC's newest salon.
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
19-year-old Bettendorf woman arrested for soliciting over $37K with false cancer claims
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Bettendorf woman is in custody after an investigation revealed she had been faking cancer to solicit thousands of dollars in donations. On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 6 p.m., the Eldridge Police Department was made aware of 19-year-old Madison Russo, who was suspected of stealing over $37,303 from over 439 donors by using false claims that she, "suffered from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine."
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
Niabi Zoo welcomes new member to family
COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo is welcoming a new family member to the Quad Cities area. When Niabi Zoo staff walked into the Biodiversity Building on Jan. 7, they found a surprise. The zoo's two African Cape Porcupines had given birth to a baby. "We usually do morning...
Iowa Musician To Make National TV Debut
One of Iowa's favorite musicians is making her debut tv performance on Wednesday, January 25th. After being honored as having the best country music album, in 2022, by Taste of Country Music, the wave of time in the national spotlight keeps on trucking for this Shueyville native. In 2022, she...
'Slayer no more: New signage going up on the Vibrant Arena at the Mark
MOLINE, Ill. — The Vibrant Arena will finally be getting its name up on the side of the event center in Moline four and a half months after the official name change. News 8 crews caught the "Tax" coming off of "TaxSlayer Center," temporarily exciting fans of the hard-rock metal band Slayer.
St. Ambrose kicks off campus civil rights week with silent march
DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Ambrose University held a silent walk on Monday, Jan. 23 to kick off its campus civil rights week, which lasts through Friday, Jan. 27. The March to Remember started at Christ the King Chapel and ended in the Rogalski center, where students, faculty and staff could sign a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.
Man wounded in Friday Rock Island shooting, woman arrested
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — A woman is in custody after a Friday evening shooting in Rock Island, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Jan. 20, at 5:33 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people in the 300 block of 16th Avenue. While responding, police received a report of shots fired at the scene of the fight.
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
Iowa Women May Be Without a Key Starter For Huge Game Tonight
The Iowa women's basketball team has a big game tonight, with an opportunity to knock off an undefeated top-5 opponent on national television. The Hawkeyes need everyone in this one, but will one of the team's top players be healthy enough to play?. The Hawks have had a nice break...
KCRG.com
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
LeClaire holds inaugural Eagle Fest; what you can do to help these animals
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The city of LeClaire welcomed some feathered friends into town, including our nation's symbol. The community held its inaugural Eagle Fest Jan. 21 and 22 downtown. The weekend-long event included eagle ice sculpting, speakers, and a unique appearance of three eagles, including a bald eagle.
