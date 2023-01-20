Read full article on original website
WOWK
Jacinda Ardern makes final appearance as New Zealand leader
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Jacinda Ardern made her final public appearance as New Zealand’s prime minister Tuesday, saying the thing she would miss most was the people, because they had been the “joy of the job.”. Ardern, who has been a global icon of the left,...
WOWK
Yellen pushes for China to address Zambia’s big debt burden
LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the second leg of an African tour aimed at promoting American investment and ties, said on Monday it’s crucial to immediately address Zambia’s heavy debt burden with China. Yellen was in Lusaka, a capital city that’s visibly...
WOWK
Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Artificial intelligence is writing fiction, making images inspired by Van Gogh and fighting wildfires. Now it’s competing in another endeavor once limited to humans — creating propaganda and disinformation. When researchers asked the online AI chatbot ChatGPT to compose a blog post, news story...
