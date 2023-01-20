ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Holmes leads No. 6 Indiana women past No. 13 Michigan, 92-83

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 25 points and 10 rebounds as No. 6 Indiana beat No. 13 Michigan 92-83. Sara Scalia added 19 points, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish each scored 12, and Yarden Garzon and Grace Berger each had 10 points for the Hoosiers, who won their sixth straight. Leigha Brown scored 31 points to lead Michigan. Laila Phelia added 21 points and Emily Kiser had 11 for the Wolverines, whose three-game winning streak ended.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
voiceofalexandria.com

Michigan RB Blake Corum's Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Police records show Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16. Corum tweeted Tuesday that his parents bought the car for him after he graduated from high school. Corum’s car was stolen shortly after he made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy