San Diego County, CA

County Officials Urge Residents to Seek Bivalent Booster As COVID Numbers Slide

Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
A shot containing a COVID-19 vaccine. Photo credit: County News Center.

San Diego County public health officials on Thursday again urged residents to get the latest vaccination for COVID-19.

In the latest local data on the pandemic, through Saturday:

  • 2,325 COVID-19 cases were reported in the past seven days.
  • The weekly total fell more than 30% compared to the 3,370 infections in the previous week.
  • Officials recorded 22 additional deaths, 21 in people 65 or older.

The new numbers increased the county’s pandemic totals to 972,887 cases and 5,703 deaths.

More than 540,000 San Diegans have received the newest iteration of the COVID shot, the bivalent booster.

“The virus is still circulating in the region. We’re still seeing high percentages of positive COVID-19 tests and detecting high levels of the virus in wastewater,” Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma J. Wooten said. “Vaccinations, including bivalent boosters, can help protect you from getting seriously ill or even dying.”

On the flu front, in the past week, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported four additional deaths, bringing the season total to 37.

There have been 20,542 lab-confirmed cases this winter with 156 in the past week.

