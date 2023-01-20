Read full article on original website
No. 1 Penn State wrestling beats Michigan State at sold-out Rec Hall
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Michigan State 34-6 at a sold-out Rec Hall on Sunday. The Nittany Lions are undefeated on the year, with a 10-0 record. In the victory over Michigan State, Penn State had 28 takedowns. The victory comes just two...
PSU’s Souliere and Wall nominated for Hobey Baker Award
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Men’s Hockey has gotten off to a solid 17-8-1 start to the season and a big reason why is having star talent. Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall were both nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, which is awarded to the top player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.
Thompson, Lady Lions snap beat Wisconsin, snap three-game losing skid
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Lady Lions beat Wisconsin 74-69 on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Senior guard Taniyah Thompson had a season-high 27 points. Madison-native Lelani Kapinus had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the win. She tallied her 500th career point.
Shinedown, Three Days Grace to play at Bryce Jordan Center
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans looking for a little of the good life can head to the Bryce Jordan Center later this year as Shinedown and Three Days Grace are ready to bring the sounds of madness. The multi-platinum band Shinedown will be stopping in State College and performing...
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
Parx Casino hosts preview before grand-opening
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Parx Casino in Shippensburg will be celebrating their grand opening on Feb. 3, but right now their focus is on making sure everything is ready to go. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is currently overseeing the testing process, helping to ensure that all games and...
Future unclear for residents affected by ‘absolutely devastating’ sinkhole in State College
Between insurance headaches, finances and unclear timelines, some homeowners impacted by the sinkhole are considering giving up their homes.
Dry tomorrow, snow arrives Wednesday morning
Brief period of heavy snow before we changeover to rain during the afternooon... TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 30. Winds: W 10-20 mph. TUESDAY: More Clouds Than Sun, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. WEDNESDAY: Morning Snow Changes To PM Mix/Rain. Hi 38. Winds: SE...
Carlisle ‘hot sauce crafter’ plans to expand spicy business
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce company, Revolutionary Hot Sauce, plans to expand its local business in the near future. Revolutionary Hot Sauce is owned and operated by Tim Myers, who was born and raised in Carlisle, Pa. According to Myers, his hot sauce company was originally founded in 2018 under the name Hot Heads Sauce – the name changed to Revolutionary Hot Sauce this past year.
Closing at UPMC hospital in central Pa. surprises, worries mayor of rural town
UPMC said Friday it will eliminate regular hospital beds at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital, but will continue providing emergency care at the location under new Pennsylvania rules intended to spur innovation and preserve access that might otherwise be lost. The 25-bed hospital in rural Clinton County will become a new...
Sheetz drops price of diesel exhaust fluid to 99 cents through January
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In addition to lowering the price of Diesel gas by 50 cents, restaurant and convenience chain Sheetz is lowering the cost of its Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) to 99 cents until the end of January at various stores. DEF is used in vehicles with diesel...
Pennsylvania state government is hiring. Here are 5 of the highest paying jobs open now
One position starts at a salary of more than $214,000.
Winter weather advisory in effect as of 3 p.m. Sunday
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has issued a winter weather advisory for Clinton County from Sunday afternoon into Monday:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Portions of central Pennsylvania. Description. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3...
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
Winter Weather Advisory for certain Central PA counties tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Clouds will increase again heading into Sunday. Clouds will continue to thicken on Sunday with more rain developing during the day. A little wet snow may mix in as well, especially along and northwest of I-81. The rain/snow mix will wrap up quickly by Monday morning. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal with up to an inch possible across the higher terrain of Mifflin, Perry, and Juniata. A thin glaze of ice is also possible. Some roads may become briefly slick tomorrow afternoon and evening in those areas. The rest of Central PA will see plain rain. More wet weather is likely on Wednesday. This system also has the potential mix with a little bit of snow as well. Impacts again, look minimal. Colder air will follow for the second half of next week with highs in the 30s.
3 men accused of retail theft at multiple Walmarts jailed in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three men who committed retail theft at Walmart stores in the Central Pennsylvania area are now behind bars on felony charges, police report. The three men from Michigan; Javion Nelson, 22, Jlon Johnson, 23, and James Britt, 25, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of gaming systems on Monday […]
Fire marshal investigating Perry County fire, one person airlifted
WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a Perry County house fire after one person was airlifted to a hospital. The fire was reported on Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township on Monday afternoon. Among the departments who responded were New Bloomfield EMS,...
Heating oil ‘erroneously’ delivered to Pa. home that doesn’t use oil ends up in nearby waterway
A home in Ferguson Twp., Centre County, that does not use heating oil received a delivery of the fuel that made its way into the sump pump and into a nearby waterway earlier this month. According to a news release from the township, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was...
Coroner identifies man struck, killed in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian who was struck and killed in Altoona has been identified by the coroner. Joseph Holzer, 38, of Altoona was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle on the 200 block of 17th street, according to Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross. He was wearing dark clothing at the […]
Three arrested after mugging of Altoona teens
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old Tyrone teen was arrested on his birthday with two other underage teens for reportedly mugging another group of teens in Altoona, police report. The Tyrone teen, identified as Cameron Walters, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to robbery, and corruption of minors for his involvement in the incident, court documents […]
