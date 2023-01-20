ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PSU’s Souliere and Wall nominated for Hobey Baker Award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Men’s Hockey has gotten off to a solid 17-8-1 start to the season and a big reason why is having star talent. Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall were both nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, which is awarded to the top player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.
Thompson, Lady Lions snap beat Wisconsin, snap three-game losing skid

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Lady Lions beat Wisconsin 74-69 on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Senior guard Taniyah Thompson had a season-high 27 points. Madison-native Lelani Kapinus had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the win. She tallied her 500th career point.
Shinedown, Three Days Grace to play at Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans looking for a little of the good life can head to the Bryce Jordan Center later this year as Shinedown and Three Days Grace are ready to bring the sounds of madness. The multi-platinum band Shinedown will be stopping in State College and performing...
Parx Casino hosts preview before grand-opening

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Parx Casino in Shippensburg will be celebrating their grand opening on Feb. 3, but right now their focus is on making sure everything is ready to go. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is currently overseeing the testing process, helping to ensure that all games and...
Dry tomorrow, snow arrives Wednesday morning

Brief period of heavy snow before we changeover to rain during the afternooon... TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 30. Winds: W 10-20 mph. TUESDAY: More Clouds Than Sun, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. WEDNESDAY: Morning Snow Changes To PM Mix/Rain. Hi 38. Winds: SE...
Carlisle ‘hot sauce crafter’ plans to expand spicy business

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce company, Revolutionary Hot Sauce, plans to expand its local business in the near future. Revolutionary Hot Sauce is owned and operated by Tim Myers, who was born and raised in Carlisle, Pa. According to Myers, his hot sauce company was originally founded in 2018 under the name Hot Heads Sauce – the name changed to Revolutionary Hot Sauce this past year.
Winter weather advisory in effect as of 3 p.m. Sunday

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has issued a winter weather advisory for Clinton County from Sunday afternoon into Monday:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Portions of central Pennsylvania. Description. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3...
Winter Weather Advisory for certain Central PA counties tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Clouds will increase again heading into Sunday. Clouds will continue to thicken on Sunday with more rain developing during the day. A little wet snow may mix in as well, especially along and northwest of I-81. The rain/snow mix will wrap up quickly by Monday morning. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal with up to an inch possible across the higher terrain of Mifflin, Perry, and Juniata. A thin glaze of ice is also possible. Some roads may become briefly slick tomorrow afternoon and evening in those areas. The rest of Central PA will see plain rain. More wet weather is likely on Wednesday. This system also has the potential mix with a little bit of snow as well. Impacts again, look minimal. Colder air will follow for the second half of next week with highs in the 30s.
Fire marshal investigating Perry County fire, one person airlifted

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a Perry County house fire after one person was airlifted to a hospital. The fire was reported on Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township on Monday afternoon. Among the departments who responded were New Bloomfield EMS,...
Coroner identifies man struck, killed in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian who was struck and killed in Altoona has been identified by the coroner. Joseph Holzer, 38, of Altoona was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle on the 200 block of 17th street, according to Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross. He was wearing dark clothing at the […]
Three arrested after mugging of Altoona teens

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old Tyrone teen was arrested on his birthday with two other underage teens for reportedly mugging another group of teens in Altoona, police report. The Tyrone teen, identified as Cameron Walters, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to robbery, and corruption of minors for his involvement in the incident, court documents […]
