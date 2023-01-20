ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Millete Friend Testifies That Missing Woman Said Marriage Was in ‘Very Dark Place’

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqNel_0kKxnvyg00
Larry Millete, during the preliminary hearing on charges that he killed his missing wife. Photo credit: Screen shot, CBS8.com

A close friend of missing Chula Vista woman May “Maya” Millete testified Thursday about her friend’s deteriorating marriage during an ongoing preliminary hearing.

The events Kristeen Timmers testified to included an incident in which she hid after discovering her husband was trying to track her whereabouts.

May’s husband, Larry Millete, is charged with her murder. May Millete has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 7, 2021, and though her body has not been found, prosecutors allege Larry Millete killed her because she sought to divorce him.

Timmers testified that in August 2020, May told her she had found a cellphone hidden in her car, which she said had been planted there by her husband.

May responded by locking herself in a room of her house and calling Timmers, who testified that she could hear Larry in the background of the call asking May to open the door. Timmers said May sounded like she was “crying and desperate” during the call.

At some point that day, May posted a photograph of the door she’d locked herself behind on social media, Timmers said. May claimed the social media post was accidental, but Timmers testified that she and May’s other girlfriends “didn’t know if that was a cry for help.”

Timmers testified that Larry eventually “broke the door because she wouldn’t open it.”

Earlier that year, May told Timmers that she was still trying to work through problems with Larry because, “I still love him. He’s the father of my three children,” Timmers testified.

But by the end of 2020, May had become more resolute about a divorce, though she said she needed to find money for an attorney because “Larry had taken control of all the finances.” During a get-together in December, May told Timmers and other friends, “I’m afraid Larry will hurt the kids to hurt me,” Timmers testified.

May scheduled a meeting with a divorce attorney on Jan. 12, 2021, which was meant to happen after a planned trip to Big Bear in celebration of her daughter’s birthday. May had been reported missing by the time the Big Bear trip began and the meeting with the attorney never took place.

In the final month before her disappearance, May also told Timmers that she found that a cellphone beneath her bed that was “playing subliminal messages.”

Previously, Larry’s sister-in-law, Genesis Nicolas-Tabalanza, testified that Larry said in a text message that “May found the subliminals.” Nicolas-Tabalanza said Larry explained that these subliminal messages involved hidden messages such as “I love you” or “Love me” that could be played amidst white noise.

Larry also told his sister-in-law that he had been looking into spell casters. Prosecutors have alleged in court documents that in late 2020, Millete reached out to “various individuals who appear to sell `spells,”‘ which he believed could compel May to want to remain in the marriage.

Larry later allegedly sought spells that could incapacitate his wife or “hurt enough that she will have to depend on me and need my help.”

In one of the last text messages Timmers received from May, May said that “she and Larry are in a very dark place” and that she was “no longer interested in trying to make it work.”

May told Timmers that Larry had threatened to reignite a “previously unfounded” investigation at May’s workplace, in which she had been accused of having an affair with a co-worker.

May’s former boss, Derek Sopp, testified Wednesday that he had looked into the allegation and concluded it was based on a “misunderstanding.” On Jan. 6, 2021, May called Sopp and told him Larry was looking to restart the investigation and “threatened to ruin her professionally” because he discovered she had contacted a divorce attorney.

Larry was arrested in October 2021 on suspicion of killing May and has remained jailed without bail since then. At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, a judge will rule whether there is enough evidence for the defendant to stand trial for murder.

City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant

Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
The Independent

Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son

A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
BROOKLYN, NY
buzzfeednews.com

"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict

Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Lady Chestnut

Fiance threatens to call off wedding if bride lets her father walk her down the aisle

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. On a beautiful star-filled night, Joshua knelt to propose to his high school sweetheart Chloe and prayed she would say yes. Chloe was still looking up at the sky while hugging her tulips to her chest. When she turned around, Joshua had the sweetest smile as he held a box with a ring glittering brighter than any star in the sky and held out his other hand for hers.
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy