The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the final moments of the first half and the opening minutes of the second half – just like Missouri coach Dennis Gates knew they would. The dominant stretch carried the No. 4 Tide to a resounding 85-64 win over the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21 to improve to 17-2, while the Tigers fell to 14-5.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO