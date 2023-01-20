Nebraska received a commit from Arlington (Texas) Martin wide receiver Jeremiah Charles. Three takes on the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder:. Charles makes a fascinating class of receivers even more interesting. Call this group the Upsiders, since NU has already signed three players — Malachi Coleman, Jaylen Lloyd and Brice Turner — who are just beginning to bloom into the players they might become. Charles played one year of high school football at Martin, made a splash as a deep threat, and now he’s a Husker. There’s no guarantee he develops, but coach Matt Rhule has bet on several of his raw 2023 receiving recruits turning the corner into Big Ten players. Scott Frost tried to do the same with his first class, and fell short. We’ll see if Rhule’s different.

