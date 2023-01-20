ORCHARD PARK NY. (WKBW) — With a spot in the AFC Championship on the line, the Buffalo Bills were dominated in every facet of this game against the Cincinnati Bengals. For the second consecutive season, the Bills season ends with a AFC Divisional round loss. Falling to the Bengals 27-10. The Bills won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving the Bengals offense the first possession of the game. Joe Burrow led a six-play, 79 yard drive that ended in a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase. Cincinnati would open up a 7-0 lead as a result.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO