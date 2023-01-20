ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW-TV

Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes return to Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK NY. (WKBW) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seen back at Highmark Stadium ahead of Buffalo's AFC Divisional round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. A day shy of three weeks since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest against the Bengals on Monday night football, the Buffalo Bills tweeted this video of Hamlin being escorted to the locker room by security.
Buffalo Bills eliminated from playoffs with 27-10 loss to Cincinnati

ORCHARD PARK NY. (WKBW) — With a spot in the AFC Championship on the line, the Buffalo Bills were dominated in every facet of this game against the Cincinnati Bengals. For the second consecutive season, the Bills season ends with a AFC Divisional round loss. Falling to the Bengals 27-10. The Bills won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving the Bengals offense the first possession of the game. Joe Burrow led a six-play, 79 yard drive that ended in a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase. Cincinnati would open up a 7-0 lead as a result.
Bills defense caught on their heels

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seeing Von Miller leave the Bills locker room in regular clothes after Sunday's loss to the Bengals is a reminder of what Buffalo was supposed to do this season. Invest in a pass rusher and fulfill the Super Bowl contender predictions set before this season started.
Bills offensive struggles snowball into underwhelming performance

ORCHARD PARK. (WKBW) — In their 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's AFC Divisional round matchup, the Buffalo Bills offense never got into rhythm. And as head coach Sean McDermott acknowledged after the game. This team's success on that side of the ball starts up in the trenches.
