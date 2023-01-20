Maryland athletic director Damon Evans likes what he sees from first-year Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard. "I'm excited about Kevin Willard. I wanted to hire someone who had a proven track record, when you take a look at what Kevin did at Seton Hall, the number of years he was there and he captured a Big East regular season title, a Big East tournament title. And then he went to the NCAA tournament, I think, five or six years in a row. So he did a really really good job there. And what he's done for us right now couldn't be more pleased," he said during an interview on Sirius XM Big Ten Radio.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO