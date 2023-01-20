ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
Damon Evans on Mike Locksley, Kevin Willard, Kevin Warren's departure and more

Maryland athletic director Damon Evans likes what he sees from first-year Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard. "I'm excited about Kevin Willard. I wanted to hire someone who had a proven track record, when you take a look at what Kevin did at Seton Hall, the number of years he was there and he captured a Big East regular season title, a Big East tournament title. And then he went to the NCAA tournament, I think, five or six years in a row. So he did a really really good job there. And what he's done for us right now couldn't be more pleased," he said during an interview on Sirius XM Big Ten Radio.
In-state QB Jackson Sigler accepts at PWO at Virginia Tech

Stafford (VA) Mountain View quarterback Jackson Sigler grew up a Virginia Tech fan. On Sunday night, he announced his commitment to Brent Pry and the Hokies after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity. “Virginia Tech has been my school since I was four,” Sigler said. “My family has gone there, and...
