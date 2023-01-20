Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: fifteen, nineteen; White Balls: three, twenty-five) (one, two, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month:...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Demitrius Bell committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commitment from Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock receiver Demitrius Bell. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder:. A late, high-quality pickup who could play early in Nebraska’s offense. Bell was a receiver/running back in McGavock’s system, tallying 702 receiving yards and 274 rushing yards last season for his team. Is he 6-1? Maybe, maybe not. But he’s a make-the-first-guy-miss type that reminds us of former Husker Jamal Turner. Quick. Wiry. Can get deep. Could play early.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands a commitment from wide receiver Demitrius Bell
A large-scale effort to add another promising wide receiver to its 2023 recruiting class has paid off for Nebraska. Days after taking an official visit to the school, Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock wide receiver Demitrius Bell announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday. Matt Rhule and his coaching staff identified Bell...
North Platte Telegraph
Billboards target Pillen's hog operations
COLUMBUS — Billboards targeting Gov. Jim Pillen pork production enterprise have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week. Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a national health nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., is sponsoring the billboard. According to the group’s website, its mission is to improving both human and animal lives through “plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research.”
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's clash with Northwestern rescheduled for Wednesday
The Nebraska men's basketball game against Northwestern has been pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday, due to schedule shuffling prompted by two game postponements for Northwestern. Northwestern's team had been under COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the past week and two of their games had been postponed. Now that...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: 1-2 punch of injuries to Bandoumel, Gary too much for Huskers to overcome
The first word that came to mind, honestly, is not fit for print. When my phone buzzed Monday afternoon with the news that Nebraska senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel’s knee injury from over the weekend was season-ending, my stomach dropped and my heart broke. Not like this, man. Not like...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska scheduled to play Texas in beach volleyball
The Nebraska-Texas rivalry in college athletics is headed to the beach. The beach volleyball teams for the Huskers and Longhorns are scheduled to play a dual later this spring, NU announced Tuesday. The match will be on March 11 in Honolulu and is part of a three-day tournament. Texas will...
North Platte Telegraph
Wide receiver Jeremiah Charles commits to Nebraska
Things can move quickly along the recruiting trail. One week ago, Jeremiah Charles was all set to wrap up a commitment to hometown school North Texas. Everything changed when Nebraska came calling with a scholarship offer. After taking an official visit to Lincoln, Charles saw what he needed to announce...
North Platte Telegraph
As Nebraska's perimeter defense takes hit, star Northwestern guards roll into PBA
LINCOLN – Emmanuel Bandoumel apparently still had a smile on his face in practice. After his college career ended Saturday with a torn ACL, the Nebraska senior guard offered encouragement this week to his teammates. “They know he’s going to continue to be with them, and lead them,” coach...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Ismael Smith Flores committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Arlington (Texas) Martin tight end Ismael Smith Flores. Three takes on the decision on 6-foot-5, 210-pounder:. A high school wide receiver with size to grow into a tight end. Smith Flores is being recruited for the latter position by Iowa, Rutgers and Indiana. Nebraska could use a tight end signee in this class, too, although NU added three in the 2021 class and one last season in Brodie Tagaloa. Smith Flores’ skillset suggests a player closer to current Huskers Chris Hickman and Thomas Fidone, but the frame — and the teams recruiting him — suggest a guy who could get to 240 pounds without losing much speed.
North Platte Telegraph
Maryland women start fast in dominating win vs. Nebraska, 69-54
Maryland took Nebraska out of the game in the opening 10 minutes in a 69-54 win on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It marked Nebraska’s third-lowest-scoring game of the season in a major reversal from when the Huskers beat Maryland 90-67 in December. On Sunday, Maryland led 22-9 early...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Jeremiah Charles committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Arlington (Texas) Martin wide receiver Jeremiah Charles. Three takes on the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder:. Charles makes a fascinating class of receivers even more interesting. Call this group the Upsiders, since NU has already signed three players — Malachi Coleman, Jaylen Lloyd and Brice Turner — who are just beginning to bloom into the players they might become. Charles played one year of high school football at Martin, made a splash as a deep threat, and now he’s a Husker. There’s no guarantee he develops, but coach Matt Rhule has bet on several of his raw 2023 receiving recruits turning the corner into Big Ten players. Scott Frost tried to do the same with his first class, and fell short. We’ll see if Rhule’s different.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lawmaker proposes mandated notices before automatic subscription renewals
LINCOLN — With the rise of online subscriptions including newspapers, streaming platforms and magazines, many services are now offering automatic renewals. Such arrangements allow consumers to enter an agreement where their subscription kicks in monthly or annually, but sometimes consumers forget to cancel, or the process to do is burdensome.
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. January 19, 2023. Editorial: Third term for legislators is good option. Next year, Nebraska voters are certain to be asked to allow state senators to serve three consecutive terms in Legislature. That is because 40 of the 49 senators have signed on to LR22CA, a constitutional amendment...
North Platte Telegraph
Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions
LINCOLN — A few months after Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase schedule, two state lawmakers have introduced bills to try to change that course. A third state senator promptly objected with a legislative motion she calls a “red flag” of concern, signaling that the Legislature could be in for “lengthy and arduous” debate.
North Platte Telegraph
Police: Shooting death of 18-year-old Lincoln man stemmed from argument over pets
An 18-year-old Lincoln man is dead and his 29-year-old neighbor is in jail after an argument over their pet dogs devolved into a fatal shooting Saturday morning, according to police. Police found Julian Martinez with one gunshot wound to his chest when officers responded to a reported shooting near 19th...
