Pittsburgh, PA

Tree of Life synagogue shooting: Robert Bowers trial on schedule, jury selection begins in April

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has confirmed the trial is on schedule for Tree of Life synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers.

Bowers is accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill four years ago.

The judge confirmed in-person jury selection for the trial will begin on April 24.

There are a few motions related to the trial that the judge plans to rule on in the next few weeks.

He said he’s hoping to have the rest of the deadlines for the case set by tomorrow.

WPXI Pittsburgh

