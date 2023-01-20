ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Road closes for crash, power lines on State Route 46

By Laurel Stone
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3IzB_0kKxnESn00

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — State Route 46 in Canfield was closed between Leffingwell Road and State Route 446.

In a twitter post, ODOT says the closure was due to a crash.

Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County

Troopers tell us there are also power lines down in that area.

No other information was released on the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Two Injured in Route 8 Collision

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured in a collision that occurred on Route 8 in Sandycreek Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:37 a.m. on Friday, January 20, on State Highway 8, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, involving 21-year-old Jacob A. Craig, of Franklin, and 25-year-old John C. Italia, of New Castle.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

15-year-old killed in Butler County crash

A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Traffic back to normal on Route 224 in Boardman near Swenson's after crash

Traffic has resumed as normal on Route 224 in Boardman near Swenson's after a crash that took place late Sunday morning. OSP dispatchers tell 21 News the crash was between a Silverado pickup truck and a Chevrolet Malibu. 21 News crews at the scene observed the pickup truck flipped on its side and front end damage to the Malibu.
BOARDMAN, OH
butlerradio.com

Motorist Seriously Injured Following Crash in Lawrence County

A New Castle man was seriously injured following a one vehicle crash that occurred earlier this weekend in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 22-year-old Shane Cardella was traveling on Enon Road in North Beaver Township just after 2am on Saturday (January 21st) when he lost control of his pickup.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

15-year-old dies in Sunday crash in Slippery Rock

A 15-year-old boy was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on a snow-covered road in Slippery Rock Township. The teen was a passenger in a 2011 Honda Pilot driven by a 17-year-old boy from Butler when the accident happened at 6:15 p.m. on Route 8 at Kiester Road, according to state police.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WKBN

WKBN

64K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy