Road closes for crash, power lines on State Route 46
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — State Route 46 in Canfield was closed between Leffingwell Road and State Route 446.
In a twitter post, ODOT says the closure was due to a crash.Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
Troopers tell us there are also power lines down in that area.
No other information was released on the crash.
