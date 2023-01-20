Road closes for crash, power lines on State Route 46

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — State Route 46 in Canfield was closed between Leffingwell Road and State Route 446.

In a twitter post, ODOT says the closure was due to a crash.

Troopers tell us there are also power lines down in that area.

No other information was released on the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

