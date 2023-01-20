Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Reynolds' Nagy and Enka's Przynosch receive Arby's Scholarships
Asheville — (WLOS) After a seasons worth of potential honorees during Friday Night Rivals, the winners of the Arby's Inspirational Student and Scholar Athlete scholarships received their recognition Monday. Gigi Nagy, an A.C. Reynolds golfer, was awarded the $1,000 Inspirational Student designation. Not only a star on the links...
fhcsportsreport.com
Boys varsity basketball adds another win to its record over Greenville
On Friday, January 20th, the boys varsity basketball team traveled away to Greenville for its fourth conference match of the season. Following their loss to Northview, the team looked to gain a win to boost morale, and that it did-triumphing over Greenville 55-45. This close-fought game is a direct reflection...
WLOS.com
McDowell County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — John Cannon of Marion tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Cannon bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Sugar Hill Food Mart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion. He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Funeral services for two young children who died in a Rutherford County fire are scheduled for Monday. The family of two toddlers who died in the fire will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home in Greenwood, South Carolina. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m., with burial to follow. Officials say the first broke out the morning of January 13 at a home along Bostic-Sunshine Highway. Officials say a three-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were home alone at the time.
mynews13.com
N.C. man's detailing business premiering on History Channel
MORGANTON, N.C. — A Burke County detailing business, Visual Perfection, is being featured on the History Channel's "Dirty Old Cars." Morganton business owner Jamie Buchanan made his History Channel debut this week on the new series, "Dirty Old Cars" Buchanan owns Visual Perfections in Burke County. He started washing...
Chris Pratt dines at Upstate restaurant Sunday afternoon
Chris Pratt takes photo with staff at Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar.
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Harley
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Harley! He's a 4-year-old American bulldog mix up for adoption through Rusty's Legacy Animal Rescue based in Marion. Harley is not only a handsome boy, but he's a wonderful dog who is great with other dogs. He's house-trained and crate-trained, too! He really would...
FOX Carolina
Clemson student sinks putt during halftime of basketball game, wins $10,000
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During halftime of Clemson’s victory over Virginia Tech, a Clemson student sunk a putt to win $10,000 in the Roto-Rooter “Drain the Putt” contest. Clemson freshman Kevin Murphy said he’d never golfed a day in his life before making the big putt....
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
WYFF4.com
Actor Chris Pratt stops by Greenville restaurant for brunch
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt stopped by a Greenville, South Carolina restaurant on Sunday. Southern Culture posted about 7 p.m. on Facebook about Pratt stopping by. The post said, "Look who dropped into our restaurant today! Chris Pratt came to enjoy a meal at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar this Sunday. The staff and Chef Jimmy enjoyed a photo op."
WLOS.com
Construction begins on 4 miles of new trails in Old Fort
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Grandfather Ranger District, along with its community partners in Old Fort, NC, is proud to announce 4 miles of new trail construction to begin immediately. The 4 miles of multi-use trails are the next phase of the 42-mile trail expansion planned in the Old Fort area. The new trails are the product of the collaboration between Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective, Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation, People on the Move Old Fort, and the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District, collectively known as the Catawba Vale Collaborative. The 4 miles will be split across two trails that will be constructed over the next 6 to 9 months: the Meadows Loop and the Bernard Mountain Trail.
avlwatchdog.org
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
FOX Carolina
Injured mountain biker airlifted from trail in Transylvania Co.
TRANSYLVANIA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County Rescue Squad announced that crews responded to Bennett Gap Trail on Saturday after a mountain biker was significantly injured. Officials said the crew split into separate groups to find an accessible path to the injured biker. Eventually, one of the teams found the...
Former Clemson linebacker lands first coaching position
The Clemson coaching tree is growing again but this time not for the Tigers. On Sunday, former Clemson linebacker James Skalski announced in an Instagram post that he would be joining the coaching staff at (...)
wspa.com
Jaz's Last Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Listen up slow pokes, if you drive too slowly in the left lane, you could be paying more out of your pocket. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit …. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. SCDOT hopes Woodruff Road project will...
FOX Carolina
Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage. Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.
WLOS.com
Code Purple locations in Asheville area need volunteers as freezing nights continue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at ABCCM’s Transformation Village, one of the Code Purple locations that ABCCM runs, said they need more volunteers. Code Purple goes into effect when the weather is set to drop below freezing so those who normally refuse shelters have a place to get out of the cold.
WYFF4.com
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell
SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
WLOS.com
Veterans hold military funeral for soldier who had no family
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Haywood County Veterans banded together to lay a soldier to rest. "It's sombering," Paul Taylor, adjutant of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 90, said. Last week, U.S. Veteran Thomas Chapman passed away at the V.A. Hospital in Asheville. His body was unclaimed by...
