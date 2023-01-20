ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swain County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Reynolds' Nagy and Enka's Przynosch receive Arby's Scholarships

Asheville — (WLOS) After a seasons worth of potential honorees during Friday Night Rivals, the winners of the Arby's Inspirational Student and Scholar Athlete scholarships received their recognition Monday. Gigi Nagy, an A.C. Reynolds golfer, was awarded the $1,000 Inspirational Student designation. Not only a star on the links...
ASHEVILLE, NC
fhcsportsreport.com

Boys varsity basketball adds another win to its record over Greenville

On Friday, January 20th, the boys varsity basketball team traveled away to Greenville for its fourth conference match of the season. Following their loss to Northview, the team looked to gain a win to boost morale, and that it did-triumphing over Greenville 55-45. This close-fought game is a direct reflection...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

McDowell County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — John Cannon of Marion tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Cannon bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Sugar Hill Food Mart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion. He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Funeral services for two young children who died in a Rutherford County fire are scheduled for Monday. The family of two toddlers who died in the fire will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home in Greenwood, South Carolina. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m., with burial to follow. Officials say the first broke out the morning of January 13 at a home along Bostic-Sunshine Highway. Officials say a three-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were home alone at the time.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
mynews13.com

N.C. man's detailing business premiering on History Channel

MORGANTON, N.C. — A Burke County detailing business, Visual Perfection, is being featured on the History Channel's "Dirty Old Cars." Morganton business owner Jamie Buchanan made his History Channel debut this week on the new series, "Dirty Old Cars" Buchanan owns Visual Perfections in Burke County. He started washing...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Harley

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Harley! He's a 4-year-old American bulldog mix up for adoption through Rusty's Legacy Animal Rescue based in Marion. Harley is not only a handsome boy, but he's a wonderful dog who is great with other dogs. He's house-trained and crate-trained, too! He really would...
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Actor Chris Pratt stops by Greenville restaurant for brunch

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt stopped by a Greenville, South Carolina restaurant on Sunday. Southern Culture posted about 7 p.m. on Facebook about Pratt stopping by. The post said, "Look who dropped into our restaurant today! Chris Pratt came to enjoy a meal at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar this Sunday. The staff and Chef Jimmy enjoyed a photo op."
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Construction begins on 4 miles of new trails in Old Fort

OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Grandfather Ranger District, along with its community partners in Old Fort, NC, is proud to announce 4 miles of new trail construction to begin immediately. The 4 miles of multi-use trails are the next phase of the 42-mile trail expansion planned in the Old Fort area. The new trails are the product of the collaboration between Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective, Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation, People on the Move Old Fort, and the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District, collectively known as the Catawba Vale Collaborative. The 4 miles will be split across two trails that will be constructed over the next 6 to 9 months: the Meadows Loop and the Bernard Mountain Trail.
OLD FORT, NC
avlwatchdog.org

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Injured mountain biker airlifted from trail in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County Rescue Squad announced that crews responded to Bennett Gap Trail on Saturday after a mountain biker was significantly injured. Officials said the crew split into separate groups to find an accessible path to the injured biker. Eventually, one of the teams found the...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Jaz's Last Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Listen up slow pokes, if you drive too slowly in the left lane, you could be paying more out of your pocket. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit …. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. SCDOT hopes Woodruff Road project will...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell

SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Veterans hold military funeral for soldier who had no family

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Haywood County Veterans banded together to lay a soldier to rest. "It's sombering," Paul Taylor, adjutant of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 90, said. Last week, U.S. Veteran Thomas Chapman passed away at the V.A. Hospital in Asheville. His body was unclaimed by...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy