YSU women's basketball defeats Milwaukee
The Youngstown State women's basketball team defeated Milwaukee, 61-51 to complete their Wisconsin sweep. The Penguins defeated Green Bay Friday night, 63-60. With this win YSU moves into a three-way tie for first place in the Horizon League with Cleveland State and Green Bay. Lilly Ritz led the Penguins in...
Oliver returning for another season for Penguins
Youngstown State wide receiver Bryce Oliver is returning to the Penguins as a graduate student. He played in all 11 games in 2022 catching 59 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns. Oliver transferred prior to the 2021 season from Kentucky where he played three years. He was the Penguins...
Canfield & Springfield in this weeks AP hoop poll
The Canfield & Springfield girls basketball are ranked in this weeks associated press poll. The Cardinals are 8th in division II & the Tigers 12th in division IV. Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 31. Powell Olentangy Liberty 27. Rocky River Magnificat 18. Fremont Ross 16. Solon 13.
Grzyb heading to Walsh University
Alec Grzyb is heading to Walsh University to continue his academic and football careers. He was a second team All State selection on offense and first team all Northeast 8. Grzyb rushed for more than 12 hundred yards and scored 23 touchdowns. He also set the single season record for...
Years Ago | January 24th
Vindicator file photo / January 24, 1987 | Twenty teams competed in the forensic tournament at Youngstown State University 37 years ago. At left, Kathleen Oddi, YSU forensic team director, presents the sweepstakes award to Connie Bertilacci, of the Austintown team. Winners in various categories were, from left, David Saunders, Michael Planey, Regina Caputo, Janice Makovec, Doug Parker, Nick Gracilla, Matt Kuzma, Rosemarie Workman, Nancy DeVecchio, and Lynn Johnson.
Two local teams in boys associated press poll
The Ursuline & Lowellville boys basketball teams are ranked in this week's associated press poll. Ursuline is 11th in Division II and Lowellville is 9th in Division IV. Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 38. Macedonia Nordonia 18. Avon Lake 16. Lewis Center Olentangy 14. Huber Hts. Wayne 13. Cin. Moeller 13.
Demolition begins at Austintown Fitch stadium, brand-new bleachers on the way
Demolition has just begun at the Austintown Fitch High School stadium for some brand-new bleachers coming to the stadium very soon. Demolition started at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday and crews are now at work to upgrade the bleachers. The stadium's current bleachers are expected to be fully demolished by the end...
Local barber college to offer free haircuts to elementary, middle schoolers in Youngstown
A local barber college will be celebrating Black History Month by offering all elementary and middle school students in the Youngstown area a free haircut on certain days. Beyond Expectations Barber College on Glenwood Avenue will be offering free haircuts to Youngstown area elementary school and middle school students every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout February.
WRTA to discontinue route created to transport vets to VA hospital
WRTA is citing low demand and ridership for the discontinuation of one of its routes on March 11. According to a WRTA press release, Route #81, known as the Akron Express, will be discontinued as of March 11. The Akron Express ran Monday through Friday, leaving Federal Station at 10:40...
Grove City candy, nut distributor acquires 'healthy snack' company
A nearly century-old Grove City, Pennsylvania business that packs up famous brand candies and nuts for sale in grocery stores will soon have more products on the shelves. Distributor of candy, nuts, and coffee, the Howe Company has acquired Mister Snacks to expand its nut and nut mix business. Located...
Suspect identified in half-century old Boardman cold case
A story that dominated headlines in the Valley for years after it happened, the 1972 murder of a 12-year-old boy is back in the news. Boardman Police held a news conference on Tuesday for what they have characterized as an “update” on the investigation into the Easter weekend 1972 slaying of Bradley Bellino.
Truck rear-ends motorized bike traveling in the dark on Route 62 in Smith Township
An accident involving a semi and a motorized bicycle shut down U.S. Route 62 in Southwestern Mahoning County late Monday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post says a Freightliner ran into the bicycle which was traveling without lights along Route 62 in Smith Township shortly after 8:30 p.m. The...
FirstEnergy upgrades transmission lines to reduce outages in Columbiana County
A project replacing outdated wooden poles with stronger steel towers should make power outages less frequent according to a FirstEnergy subsidiary. American Transmission Systems has announced the completion of a 13-mile upgrade to a high-voltage transmission line in Carroll and Columbiana counties. The first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission...
Front Street in Youngstown reopens to two-way traffic Tuesday
Traffic is flowing again on West Front Street in Youngstown, after more than a year of being closed westbound on the street. City officials expected the project to be completed in August, but scheduling, labor and supply issues obstructed crews from reaching the anticipated date. Both lanes on the road...
Tour Polish vodkas and beers at annual Ostatki Celebration
After a three year hiatus due to COVID-19, the vodka-tasting carnival celebration hosted by PolishYoungstown is coming back this February. The 10th Ostatki: A Polish Vodka Carnival Celebration is Feb. 18 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Youngstown Country Club. Each ticket costs $75 and they can be purchased...
Car crashes into concrete divider on 711
Police are investigating an early morning traffic accident in Youngstown. Dispatchers got a call just before 1:30 a.m. Monday that a car had slammed into a concrete divider along Route 711 at the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit. When the fire department arrived they found the car with front end...
Traffic back to normal on Route 224 in Boardman near Swenson's after crash
Traffic has resumed as normal on Route 224 in Boardman near Swenson's after a crash that took place late Sunday morning. OSP dispatchers tell 21 News the crash was between a Silverado pickup truck and a Chevrolet Malibu. 21 News crews at the scene observed the pickup truck flipped on its side and front end damage to the Malibu.
Salvation Army accepts donations for family of Warren arson victim
The Salvation Army of Warren is collecting donations to help the family of a teen who died in an arson fire last week. The body of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone was found in her families burning home on Nevada Avenue NW early Thursday. Her sister Laila, who jumped from a porch roof to escape the fire, was seriously injured.
Morning Rundown
Gunman in Lunar New Year massacre found dead; motive unclear. Authorities are searching for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. FBI searched Biden home, found items marked classified. President Joe Biden’s personal lawyer says the...
Hyundai and Kia thefts on the rise, Youngstown Police warn
The Youngstown area has seen a rise in vehicle thefts involving Hyundai's and Kia's. Vehicles at risk of theft include Kia models made between 2011 and 2021 that require a key to start. Hyundai models at risk include the Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Veloster, Venue, Kona, Tucson, Sante Fe and Palisade made between 2016 and 2021.
