Syracuse women stung on the road at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, G.A. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse lost a tough Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) road game at Georgia Tech, 69-57, Thursday night at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. The Orange move to 13-6 overall and 4-4 in ACC play.

Syracuse was led by Dyaisha Fair’s 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Dariauna Lewis had her eight double-double of the season with 11 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

The Orange continue their two-game swing to #13 Duke on Sunday.

Teisha Hyman had 15 points, and three assists in the loss while Kyra Wood finished with seven points and six rebounds.

