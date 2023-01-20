ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Behind potent offense, Pottstown boys basketball makes strides this winter

In his second year at the helm of the Pottstown boys basketball team, Ken Ivory is happy with the turnaround, but still sees plenty of room for improvement. A 6-16 overall record with just three Frontier wins in the Pioneer Athletic Conference last season marked a setback from the year prior. But so far through 2022-23, the Trojans have been pounding the drum.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Great Valley shuts down Interboro in 4th to stage comeback

EAST WHITELAND >> If the Great Valley boys want to make a late run and sneak into the District 1 Basketball Playoffs, it needs to play like it did in the fourth quarter on Monday, and not like it did in the first three. The host Patriots held winless Interboro...
PROSPECT PARK, PA
Renninger making her mark at Archbishop Wood through hard work

COLLEGEVILLE >> Ava Renninger gets more done from 6-8 a.m. than many people will get done in a day. Archbishop Wood coach Mike McDonald certainly appreciates the lengths that Renninger is willing to go to in order to hone her skills on a basketball court, enough that he can get past the early wake-ups to open the gym each morning for her. The junior guard, now in her second season with the Vikings, has dealt with some challenging circumstances off the court this past year but has only funneled that into her early hours of hard work, with the results showing.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
North Penn rallies past Cheltenham, pushes win streak to eight

CHELTENHAM >> A pressure-packed fourth quarter brought out the best in North Penn Saturday night. “Defense and energy, man,” said the Knights’ Ryan Deininger of those crucial eight minutes of basketball. “We were pressing up a lot, pressing full court. We got a lot of steals and a lot of fast breaks. We weren’t doing that the whole game, until the fourth. It was great.”
WYNCOTE, PA
Episcopal Academy’s Chase Bearley is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-29)

A junior at EA, Chase Bearley posted a time of 21.41 in the boys 50 free (.2 seconds off the school record) in a recent meet against Germantown Academy, then jumped into the boys 100 free with a blistering time of 47.23. As a sophomore, Bearley was selected to the All-Main Line boys swimming second team last winter, and he was chosen to the second team All-Inter-Ac water polo squad this past fall. “We are fortunate to have an athlete like Chase competing for our team,” said EA swimming head coach Brian Kline. “Week after week, Chase puts in the hours to improve in and out of the water. He is one of the most versatile swimmers we have – he can be counted on in any event here at EA — yet thrives in the 50 and 100 freestyle. We are fortunate to have him here at EA, in and out of the water.”
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA

