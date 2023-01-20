Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ironton Tribune
Lady Panthers get strong shooting to down CG
COAL GROVE — Good shooting was good news for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers had a good shooting night as they beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 56-38 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. “We shot the ball well and that helps everything,” said Lady...
Ironton Tribune
Taliaferro, Lady Dragons win big to stay unbeaten
GALLIPOLIS — There’s a new shooter taking aim at the target. Isa Taliaferro scored a career-high 18 points as the Fairland Lady Dragons rolled to an 81-26 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Gallipolis Blue Angels on Monday. Besides Taliaferro, Tomi Hinkle scored 14 points, Bree Allen 13...
Ironton Tribune
Isaacs, Lady Panthers down Lady Rebels
CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Lady Panthers were hoping to get off to a good start. Abbey Isaacs took care of that. Isaacs had a big first quarter and went on to score a career-high 15 points as the Lady Panthers beat the Tolsia Lady Rebels 52-39 on Saturday. Chesapeake...
Ironton Tribune
Doddridge, Porter lead Redmen by New Boston
NEW BOSTON — There’s a cartoon where Bugs Bunny goes into a casino and keeps betting and winning on the number 23. The number 23 proved to be a winner for the Rock Hill Redmen on Saturday as Noah Doddridge and Blake Porter both scored 23 points in a 63-46 win over the New Boston Tigers.
Ironton Tribune
Young Panthers down Trojans in OVC
CHESAPEAKE — Baby steps. Baby steps. The Chesapeake Panthers were faced with a young and inexperienced team going into the season, but they’ve learned some lessons and how to win since the start of their schedule. They showed some maturity late in the game as they downed the...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton goes through check list to beat Pirates
When looking at their cheek list, the Ironton Fighting Tigers marked 2-of-3 boxes. Ironton did 2 things on their list they needed to do and it proved to be enough to check off a third thing as they beat the Wheelersburg Pirates 55-48 on Saturday. Ironton converted 13-of-16 free throws...
Ironton Tribune
Senators down Vikings in non-league game
WEST PORTSMOUTH — The first half belonged to the Portsmouth West Senators and the second half belonged to the Symmes Valley Vikings. In the end, the game belonged to the Senators who came away with a 61-49 win Saturday. West (6-10) took a 20-12 first quarter lead as Ryan...
Ironton Tribune
Cheryl Pleasant
Cheryl Lee Brown Pleasant, 72, of Ironton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born May 22, 1950, to Jack and Lena Brown of Flatwoods, Kentucky and graduated from Russell High School Class of 1968. She made lifelong friends working at Hills Department Store for many years and...
Ironton Tribune
Fun for all ages (WITH GALLERY)
Library has busy schedule of activities at branches. A new year is underway and the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library has plenty of events lined up for children, teens and adults. On Tuesday, a Kids Craft event took place at the library’s in location in Ironton, in which children colored...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
1 route reopen, 1 still closed after 2 wrecks in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County 911 says two wrecks, including one involving a tractor-trailer, shut down two nearby routes in West Virginia on Sunday morning. According to dispatchers, U.S. Route 35 was shut down after a single-vehicle overturn crash involving a tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. The WV 511 map shows the wreck happened […]
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-64 in West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Interstate 64 on Sunday morning. Cabell dispatchers say the driver hit the guardrail, went over the embankment, and rolled over near Milton Exit (Mile Marker 28) on I-64 West. Dispatchers say crews freed one […]
Freezing rain causes wrecks Sunday morning with rain then snow on the way
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Freezing rain has resulted in multiple wrecks across the region. As of 10:20 a.m. the main road temperatures are just at or above the freezing mark but bridges and overpasses are just below freezing, causing the rain to turn to ice upon contact. At around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Kanawha County issued […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike County Dogwood Festival to be held at the county fairgrounds
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Dogwood Festival will find a new home this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds. According to a statement released by the Dogwood Festival Committee, after years of discussion, the committee felt this year was the time to make the move. “The committee...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
Vacuum battery pack explodes, starts house fire in Ohio
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency officials say an Ohio home fire started after a vacuum battery pack exploded. Pomeroy Fire Department says crews found one room on fire at the home on State Route 733 near Forest Run Road in Salisbury Township, Ohio. Pomeroy FD says firefighters used a hand line to put the […]
Ironton Tribune
Historic Macedonia church gets $100K
BURLINGTON — A historic Black church in Lawrence County has received $100,000 grant funding toward its preservation. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, located in Burlington, is listed in the first round of grants from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. The Preserving Black...
Ironton Tribune
Commission hosts brief meeting
The Lawrence County Commission hosted a brief meeting on Tuesday, dealing mostly with routine business. The only item not on the agenda was when Commissioner Mike Finley put forward the idea of getting bids on a four-wheel drive truck for use by Cory Watson, who does IT and maintenance for the county.
Comments / 1