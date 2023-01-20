CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Freezing rain has resulted in multiple wrecks across the region. As of 10:20 a.m. the main road temperatures are just at or above the freezing mark but bridges and overpasses are just below freezing, causing the rain to turn to ice upon contact. At around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Kanawha County issued […]

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO