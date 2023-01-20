ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Grafton girls fall to Preston in physical Big 10 encounter

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton’s Hadley Horne scored a game-high 20 points while Kenne Keener had 13 points and 14 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to beat homesteading Preston on Friday night. The Knights picked up a solid win, holding off the Bearcats, 53-44, in a...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Mountaineers try yet again to snap Big 12 road losing streak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It had been that fabled, unseen, unspoken-about "elephant in the room," as West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert put it, this Big 12 road losing streak that now has grown to a pachyderm-sized 12 games. Eilert, filling in for head coach Bob Huggins, who...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Marilyn Marie (Parrill) Hess

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marilyn Marie (Parrill) Hess, 70, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV, and went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2023. Born on November 13, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Thomas M. and Georgia (Bower) Parrill.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Christina Royer Casey Nelson

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Christina Royer Casey Nelson, 73, of Salem, died Saturday, Jan 21, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, following a long period of failing health. Born August 17, 1949 in Clarksburg, she was the daughter of Christof W. Royer and Virginia Summers Royer. Christina was pre-deceased by her parents, husband Robert Michael Nelson, and half-brother Robert Bailey, Jr.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at West Virginia's women's basketball win over Texas Tech on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers moved into fifth place in the Big 12 with the victory. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Gregory Lynn Harvath

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gregory Lynn Harvath, 65, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on March 31, 1957, to the late William Clinton Harvath and the late Mary Lee (Coburn) Harvath. Gregory was a graduate of...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Josh Eilert 1/24/23

West Virginia mens basketball assistant coach Josh Eilert shares his thoughts and findings on Texas Tech, and notes that sharing and moving the ball and not being selfish with it is probably the most important factor in Wednesday evening's game. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

No additional COVID deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No additional COVID-related deaths were reported Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, leaving the total at 7,808. There were 787 active COVID-19 cases statewide, with 250 new cases and 632,661 total cases.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech

Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
LUBBOCK, TX
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/24/23

West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is happy with the way her team navigated a four games in 11 day stretch (going 3-1) and anticipates a good recovery stretch with its next game against TCU not coming up until Saturday. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Four Preston towns will hold elections in 2023

KINGWOOD — Four Preston County towns will be holding city elections in 2023. Albright, Masontown, Newburg and Terra Alta will hold elections in June for a mayor, recorder and five council members. Albright’s election will be June 6; the other three will be June 13.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Campus Carry bill passes West Virginia Senate, heads to House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill opposed by several universities in West Virginia to allow students and visitors to carry concealed weapons on campus by permit only passed the state Senate Tuesday. Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, passed the Senate Tuesday morning 29-4 and now heads to the...
WVNews

Math Field Day winners

KINGWOOD — Preston County Schools’ Math Field Day was held Jan. 17 at the Kingwood Community Building. Students in grades fourth through 12th from throughout the county participated. Winners in the county are eligible to compete in the regional math field day March 11 in Morgantown.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy