WVNews
Grafton girls fall to Preston in physical Big 10 encounter
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton’s Hadley Horne scored a game-high 20 points while Kenne Keener had 13 points and 14 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to beat homesteading Preston on Friday night. The Knights picked up a solid win, holding off the Bearcats, 53-44, in a...
WVNews
Mountaineers try yet again to snap Big 12 road losing streak
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It had been that fabled, unseen, unspoken-about "elephant in the room," as West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert put it, this Big 12 road losing streak that now has grown to a pachyderm-sized 12 games. Eilert, filling in for head coach Bob Huggins, who...
WVNews
Class action complaint filed against Clarksburg (West Virginia) Water Board over lead in pipes
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A class action complaint has been filed against the Clarksburg Water Board and related businesses and entities over lead found in the water supply. The lead plaintiffs are Water Board customers and the parents of two children who had elevated blood levels in testing...
WVNews
RGPAC in Clarksburg (West Virginia) to screen 'Black Panther'
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will screen 2018's "Black Panther" on at 4 p.m. Feb. 12. For tickets, visit tickets.therobinsongrand.com or call 855-773-6283.
WVNews
Marilyn Marie (Parrill) Hess
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marilyn Marie (Parrill) Hess, 70, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV, and went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2023. Born on November 13, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Thomas M. and Georgia (Bower) Parrill.
WVNews
Christina Royer Casey Nelson
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Christina Royer Casey Nelson, 73, of Salem, died Saturday, Jan 21, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, following a long period of failing health. Born August 17, 1949 in Clarksburg, she was the daughter of Christof W. Royer and Virginia Summers Royer. Christina was pre-deceased by her parents, husband Robert Michael Nelson, and half-brother Robert Bailey, Jr.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at West Virginia's women's basketball win over Texas Tech on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers moved into fifth place in the Big 12 with the victory. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
WVNews
New Grafton, West Virginia outreach ministry seeking community input
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The congregation at New Season Assembly of God is hoping to make a positive impact on the community while carrying out God’s will to care for one another. To do so, church members will be focusing their attention on community outreach, and the...
WVNews
West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation partners with Marshall Health on medical management
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has established a new partnership with Marshall Health for medical management of health care services across WV DCR facilities. Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., has been named director of correctional healthcare for the West Virginia Department of...
WVNews
Gregory Lynn Harvath
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gregory Lynn Harvath, 65, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on March 31, 1957, to the late William Clinton Harvath and the late Mary Lee (Coburn) Harvath. Gregory was a graduate of...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Josh Eilert 1/24/23
West Virginia mens basketball assistant coach Josh Eilert shares his thoughts and findings on Texas Tech, and notes that sharing and moving the ball and not being selfish with it is probably the most important factor in Wednesday evening's game. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
WVNews
No additional COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No additional COVID-related deaths were reported Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, leaving the total at 7,808. There were 787 active COVID-19 cases statewide, with 250 new cases and 632,661 total cases.
WVNews
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
WVNews
No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech
Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/24/23
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is happy with the way her team navigated a four games in 11 day stretch (going 3-1) and anticipates a good recovery stretch with its next game against TCU not coming up until Saturday. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!
WVNews
Four Preston towns will hold elections in 2023
KINGWOOD — Four Preston County towns will be holding city elections in 2023. Albright, Masontown, Newburg and Terra Alta will hold elections in June for a mayor, recorder and five council members. Albright’s election will be June 6; the other three will be June 13.
WVNews
Campus Carry bill passes West Virginia Senate, heads to House
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill opposed by several universities in West Virginia to allow students and visitors to carry concealed weapons on campus by permit only passed the state Senate Tuesday. Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, passed the Senate Tuesday morning 29-4 and now heads to the...
WVNews
Math Field Day winners
KINGWOOD — Preston County Schools’ Math Field Day was held Jan. 17 at the Kingwood Community Building. Students in grades fourth through 12th from throughout the county participated. Winners in the county are eligible to compete in the regional math field day March 11 in Morgantown.
WVNews
West Virginia DHHR unveils major new initiative to strengthen protective services
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice and Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, interim cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, on Tuesday announced a series of actions designed to make continued improvements to Child Protective Services, Adult Protective Services and Youth Services. “We...
WVNews
Dr. Jeffrey Coben
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — They might be taking different pathways to get there, but both Gov. Jim …
