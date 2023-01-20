ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Walz unveils new budget plan for public safety; GOP reps want more

ST. PAUL, MN -- Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the next phase of their 2023 budget plan Monday, highlighting proposed investments into health, housing and public safety. The plan involves a $300 Million towards public safety statewide. “Being able to provide protective and police services, being...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Vaccines an issue at the ND Legislature... again

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been about three years since the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in the United States. And Monday, after most of the population has either had the disease or been vaccinated against it, there were several bills in the State Legislature dealing with vaccine requirements.
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
HILLSBORO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy