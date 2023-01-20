ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mentorship program taking Detroit teenage fashion designers to New York

By Kimberly Craig, Marlon Falconer
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUuOT_0kKxkwgM00

The talent, creativity and passion for fashion design is taking five teenagers from Detroit on their first of what will certainly be many trips to New York.

It's part of a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and Maison Black, an online retailer that exclusively features fashion from Black designers.

Through Maison Black's founder Tori Nichel, the teens, all Black young men who are in the BGCSM's Fashion Industry Club, have been paired with New York-based designers to guide them in developing a full look that will be presented next month at the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessey Tower during New York Fashion Week.

The young rising stars being featured are Carlos Pearson, Arma'n, Trent Garcon, Shawn Woodward and Langston Howard.

Teenage girls are also a part of the Fashion Industry Club but for this particular mentorship program, Nichel explained why the focus is on young Black male designers.

"We want to create these safe spaces for our young Black men to thrive, unapologetically, and then disrupt the market with their ingenuity and creativity," said Nichel, adding that the young men's talent and drive have truly blown her away.

With the help of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, the young men are raising money for their upcoming trip to New York to help with everything from transportation and lodging to their presentation and opportunities to explore a city that is at the heart of the fashion industry.

If you'd like to make a contribution, you can do so through a GoFundMe page set up for them .

Veteran fashion designer Omar Jermaine is one of the mentors involved in the project.

"I see a lot of great creativity," Jermaine said. "One of the things that stood out to myself and some of the other mentors was the ability of these youth to have their finger right on the pulse of what is actually happening and trending in fashion."

Shawn H. Wilson, president and CEO of BGCSM, said, “Not only can these men pass along their technical knowledge of the fashion industry, but also give youth the tools to navigate race-based barriers which come along with being an entrepreneur of color.”

Because of the tight security on designs presented during New York Fashion Week, the looks that the young designers have created cannot be shown publicly until after they are formally revealed during Fashion Week.

We asked the kids to provide us more information in their own words. You can read what they wrote below:

NYFW Youth Bios

Carlos Pearson: Carlos is an up and coming 17 year-old Detroit based designer. He is currently a Junior at Cass Technical High School. Carlos was always a creative youth, and in early 2022 he took a leap of faith and joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan’s Fashion Industry Club where he was introduced to fashion design. From there he has continued to hone his craft, having his designs included in fashion shows, galleries, and even Sean Anderson Foundations DON Weekend. When Carlos isn’t designing clothes, you can find him on the basketball court.

Trent Garson: Trent’s motto is: I am not my art, my art is me. As a 19 years old artist and designer, his work focuses on creating unique art pieces inspired by the city of Detroit. Trent’s goal is for people to see the beauty in the culture and the community of his hometown.

Trent’s interest in art is what guided him to join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan’s Fashion Industry Club where he learned to how to transform his art into fashion. Trent started off as an intern in the program and was quickly promoted to a mentor. His experience in the program gave him the skills and confidence to start his own brand, Display-er. Trent has gone on to hold pop-ups throughout Detroit selling both his art and clothing. His work can also be purchased at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American history. Trent explores the depths of his creativity by pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo. Most recently Trent participated in the Apple App Accelerator program where he combined his passion for art and design and developed an app called xpoArt, a platform for artists to market themselves and their work.

Robert Robinson (Silaha): Robert Robinson aka Silaha/Armán is a 17 y/o fashion designer from Detroit,MI. He attends University Prep Art & Design and is the founder of the haute couture fashion brand ARMÁN. Silaha started making designs concepts for ARMÁN in 2020, but in 2022 he started to bring them to life after joining the Fashion Industry Club program at the Boys & Girls Club. In 2022 Silaha premiered 3 ARMÁN collections in collaborative fashion shows throughout Detroit (24kt show, BGCSM show, Night of the Arts). In April ARMÁN will host its debut fashion show called NO.18 for highlighting their fall/winter collection ‘23.

Shawn Woodward: Shawn Woodward is an 18 year old artist and designer that attends Westfield Preparatory High School. After participating in the Fashion Industry Club at the boys & Girls Club, Shawn started his own art and design brand, Skullxer. He has a passion for art and plans to venture out and learn more in the fashion industry and build a name for himself and his brand.

Langston Howard: Langston Howard is a scholar, athlete and entrepreneur who created The Top, a clothing brand designed to motivate and inspire while delivering a distinct and creative approach to athletic, urban fashion.

Launched in March 2022, The Top is the brainchild of the 13-year-old, 8th grader who gained his passion for entrepreneurship at a young age. Following in the footsteps of his dad, grandfather, aunt, and great grandmothers who serve as his examples of successful business owners, Langston launched his first entrepreneurial endeavor at five by selling his artwork to friends and family. He has since grown into a teenage powerhouse with a relentless passion for delivering excellence in all areas of his life.

Most recently, Langston was selected for the Summer cohort of the Boys and Girls Club of SE Michigan, Fashion Industry Club. During the program, his cohort collaborated with Ruthie Davis and Deviate Fashion to create the “One People” high top

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan

Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body

Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities

Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit property values boom for sixth straight year

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is seeing a spike in the housing market for the sixth year in a row.As property values boom, you could be seeing new neighbors in your community. Rising property values are creating profits for homeowners.According to the Detroit Office of the Assessor, neighborhoods across the city saw a 20% increase in the last year.Towanna Jackson from Team Peterson Jackson Realtors says East English Village is a hot neighborhood for buyers."Big, beautiful brick homes, English Tudors, it's just classic Detroit," Jackson said. "It's a beautiful neighborhood, active homeowners association." Jackson says homes that used to sell for $18,000 during the crash in 2008 are now at the six-figure price-point. "Now, we're looking in upwards of $200,000 that they're on the market for," Jackson said."Everyone has come in, really updated the inside. Gave it some nice modern features, with incorporating our Old English features of the house and not losing too much on the architectural component of it."Notices of proposed assessment changes are currently being mailed out to over 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Young man dies in fiery crash on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit family is mourning the death of a young man who died in a fiery crash on the city's east side over the weekend.Police say the driver was speeding in the neighborhood, tried to avoid a car, lost control, and slammed into a tree at Woodhall Street and Linville Avenue. The SUV caught fire, trapping the driver and three passengers. Neighbors, including Florine Ashford, ran out and did whatever they could to get them out.   "It is sad and is a sad sight to see," Ashford said.Ashford woke up Saturday morning and saw flames rip through an...
DETROIT, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy