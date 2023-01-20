Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
krcrtv.com
Pedestrian hit by car on Broadway in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Yesterday, a person was hospitalized after being hit by a car on Broadway in Eureka. The collision occurred around 7:45 last night and closed both southbound lanes on Broadway. The Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and a city ambulance responded to the incident. Officials said...
kymkemp.com
Two Flee After Vehicle Reportedly Collides With Home in Rio Dell
A vehicle collided with a home on Painter Street near Rio Dell Avenue in Rio Dell about 12:30 a.m., according to a report made by law enforcement to dispatch. He said that two suspects fled the scene. The vehicle, a 2000 Dodge, was abandoned at the scene. The vehicle is...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Now Reported to Be Major Injuries] Head-On Collision With Entrapment on the Samoa Penninsula
At about 6:30 p.m., two vehicles collided head-on off of New Navy Base Road near LP Drive. One person is entrapped and three are injured, according to first reports over the scanner. A second ambulance was requested at 6:45 p.m. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject...
kymkemp.com
GoFundMe for Man Struck and Killed on Hwy 101
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Gerardo Martinez, the young man fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Fortuna on January 14. Gerardo, known to some as Jr. or Roldi, was a member of the Papa & Barkley’s team. Though Gerardo dealt with multiple struggles according to his sister Rafaela, he remained “a giving person with a big heart.”
kymkemp.com
Structure Fire in Fortuna
A fire started in the laundry room of the Fortuna Redwood Inn in the 800 block of Main Street around 10:35 p.m. Emergency personnel have closed off the roadway at 8th and Main though it is unclear if Main Street or 8th Street or both are closed from reports over the scanner.
lostcoastoutpost.com
County Supervisors Poised to Put the Humboldt Bay Trail South Project Out for Bids
Good news for fans of non-motorized transportation: The last stretch of trail needed to connect Eureka and Arcata is getting closer to realization. At its regular meeting tomorrow, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is slated to approve plans for the Humboldt Bay Trail South, a paved, four-and-a-quarter mile waterfront pathway between the two bayside municipalities. The agenda item also calls for the board to authorize the public works director to put the project out for bids, pending authorization from the Federal Highway Administration.
kymkemp.com
Eureka Police Department Presents Eight People with ‘Challenge Coins’
At a recent promotion ceremony, we had the great honor of presenting our Challenge Coins to a few deserving citizens who gave of themselves in an exceptional manner. The Challenge Coin acknowledges valued citizens and groups who commit acts of extraordinary kindness or valor, unselfishly give of themselves to help others, or perform other good deeds that go above and beyond the normal courtesies society expects.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Plows into Eureka Home
Just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 1701 block of Harrison in Eureka badly damaged the building. The California Highway Patrol reports there are no injuries. The Toyota Corolla to the right in the photo below is the car that hit the building. According to...
North Coast Journal
ATV Crash Kills 76 Year Old Near Alderpoint
A 76-year-old man was killed on private property in the Alderpoint area Thursday after being ejected from a Polaris Ranger around 1:20 p.m. when it overturned down embankment and landed on them. The individual, who was driving the ATV-like vehicle, died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol,...
kymkemp.com
The Home of Two Redway Schoolteachers Knocked off Foundation During Earthquake
Two Redway elementary schoolteachers are struggling to deal with terrible damage to their home, moving, and storing their belongings after a recent earthquake. Nicole Keenan, a local resident, created a GoFundMe page to assist two coworkers, Jim and Lara Garrison, whose Rio Dell home was damaged in the recent earthquakes. According to Keenan, the house was knocked off of its foundation and deemed uninhabitable.
kymkemp.com
A Logging Truck Near Carlotta in the 1930’s
In 1931, the Hammond lumber company opened up a new section of timber near Carlotta. The above photo shows one of the old logging trucks hauling out a large redwood (It was over six feet in diameter and 20 feet long according to the caption that came with the photo.)
kymkemp.com
Tree Takes Out Power to Locals and Blocks Hookton Road
At about 4:15 p.m., a tree fell across Hookton Road north of Loleta taking out PG&E power lines and completely blocking the road. According to PG&E, about 67 customers are currently without electricity. They are estimating it will be 7:25 p.m. before power is restored. Please remember that information gathered...
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad
A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
kymkemp.com
Missing Man May Have Left Salyer on January 14
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Saturday, January 14, 2023 during the early morning hours, it was reported that John Bartholomew left the area of Salyer, CA in a silver 2005 Honda Accord, CA License Plate: 5NMH775. John was intending to travel to the Sacramento area and it was believed that his intended route would have been eastbound on State Route 299 down to the Redding area. John did not arrive at his intended destination.
kymkemp.com
Avenue of the Giants Closed North of Myers Flat Tuesday
Caltrans is warning residents and travelers that the Avenue of the Giants (Hwy 254) “will be fully closed north of Myers Flat Tues. Jan. 24 from 7am-7pm.”. “A contractor is conducting inclement weather preparations in the area, removing hazardous trees and branches,” their Twitter account explained. They say,...
kymkemp.com
Local Airport Touted as the ‘Foggiest Airport’ in Simple Flying Article
Top honors are usually a thing of celebration, even for airports. Most flights daily, safest airport, etc. would all be proudly displayed. However, being labeled the foggiest airport may not be exactly a boasting point, but according to an article in Simple Flying, the Arcata-Eureka (ACV) dons that exact title. According to the article, ACV sees on average, 97 days of dense fog or rain per year.
kymkemp.com
COVID, Flu, and Winter Weather Create Perfect Storm for Local ER, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Creates New Incident Command Center
Heavy rain and high winds inundated Humboldt County at the start of the new year, bringing with it an increase in hospital visits as another rise in seasonal flu and other respiratory ailments joined the party, creating a problematic set of circumstances for healthcare providers. The past two weeks have been particularly difficult for caregivers who are fielding all manner of medical emergencies, as well as a new COVID-19 Omicron variant nick-named “The Kraken,” which has contributed to an uptick in hospitalizations and emergency room visits. In response, administrators at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka established an Incident Command Center to deal with the crisis.
kymkemp.com
Unsolved Homicide, Unforgotten Man: Hugh Duggins Killed Near Alderpoint Seven Years Ago Today
Seven years ago tomorrow, January 21, a man, later identified as Southern Humboldt resident, Hugh Duggins, was found dead alongside Alderpoint Road in a rural area. At first, law enforcement didn’t believe that a crime had been committed, but, in August of 2016, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office released information that the man had been strangled either by hands or by a ropelike object. The official term was “asphyxia by neck compression.” Most likely, his friends believe, someone killed Duggins on January 20 and dumped his body that day–seven years ago exactly.
kymkemp.com
City of Arcata Releases ‘Statement of Support Against Vandalism and Hate’
Since their formation, Centro del Pueblo has brought the discussion surrounding immigration and human experience to the forefront. They have continued to promote and empower racial justice and equity all across Humboldt County while uniting a diverse group of people. The Sanctuary garden provides a safe space for education, community and resiliency within the city of Arcata. Centro del Pueblo acts as the caretakers of the Sanctuary Garden which was vandalized for the 5th time right before the end of 2022. The garden’s welcome sign and bulletin board was knocked down and the gate, which usually remains open and unlocked, was locked. To quote Brenda Perez of Centro del Pueblo, “the impact of locking us out physically has been a recurrent practice of hostility against immigrants.”
