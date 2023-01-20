Since their formation, Centro del Pueblo has brought the discussion surrounding immigration and human experience to the forefront. They have continued to promote and empower racial justice and equity all across Humboldt County while uniting a diverse group of people. The Sanctuary garden provides a safe space for education, community and resiliency within the city of Arcata. Centro del Pueblo acts as the caretakers of the Sanctuary Garden which was vandalized for the 5th time right before the end of 2022. The garden’s welcome sign and bulletin board was knocked down and the gate, which usually remains open and unlocked, was locked. To quote Brenda Perez of Centro del Pueblo, “the impact of locking us out physically has been a recurrent practice of hostility against immigrants.”

