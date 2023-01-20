Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KTUL
Woman arrested for child neglect after bruising found on children
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after one of her children was found with injuries that required treatment at a hospital, according to police. The Tulsa Police Department were called to Union Public School's Grove Elementary to investigate possible child abuse after a child was found with bruising.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape
The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa legal professional who has been charged with three counts of rape. Jeffrey Krigel is being held within the Tulsa County Jail with out bond. In addition to the rape fees, Krigel can be accused of intimidating two individuals...
KTUL
Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old Brother
A 12-year-old girl in Oklahoma is currently in custody after she allegedly stabbed her 9-year-old brother. The incident occurred in the city of Tulsa. According to police, the girl used a kitchen knife to stab her brother multiple times in the chest. The 9-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.
Victims identified in Washington County double homicide
The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified the two people Monday who they found dead in a rural part of the county over the weekend.
news9.com
Tulsa Business Helps Seniors With Cooking, Cleaning
A Tulsa business is working to make personal chef services more affordable for those unable to cook or who simply do not want to be in the kitchen. Alicia Urban, owner of Chefs for Seniors -Tulsa, said she started her business during the pandemic when she realized there is a growing need for the service.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD: Man attempted to break into 16-year-old’s window
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he tried to break into a 16-year-old girl’s bedroom. Officers responded to a home near 51st and 33rd West Avenue Sunday morning around midnight. A woman said a man was trying to break into her daughter’s bedroom.
KOKI FOX 23
Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
news9.com
Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound In Broken Arrow
Police say an investigation is underway after a teen died from a gunshot wound in Broken Arrow on Tuesday. According to police, officers received a call about an unresponsive individual in the roadway near South 145th East Avenue and East 51st Street South at around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. When police arrived on the scene they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police say man shot during home invasion in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that happened during a home invasion in east Tulsa. Police said a man shot another man who was breaking into his apartment near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 169. The resident fired one shot that hit the intruder in the...
Sheriff: two people in custody for murder in Washington County
Two people are in custody for first degree murder after a search warrant in Washington Co. The Washington County Sheriff's office issued the warrant.
KTUL
Tulsa police ask for help in identifying porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen stealing packages off of a homeowner's porch. Officers said the theft occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 near 39th and Peoria. The woman got in a pickup truck and the driver...
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack
OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies recover stolen camper with two people living inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested two people found living inside a stolen camper on Thursday. Deputies say they responded to an area near the 76100 block of U.S. 169 after the victim called authorities to tell them he had found his stolen camper. After arriving, the...
KTUL
Skiatook police identify suspects in credit card fraud
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Skiatook Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in debit and credit card fraud. SPD says the male subject has a distinctive tattoo on his knuckles. Officers ask if you recognize either of the people to...
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen After Harassing Phone Call
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court after making a series of threatening phone calls to Bartlesville’s First Church. According to an affidavit, Todd Sinkinson left a series of different threatening voicemails centered on his medical information. The calls had different messages like, “If you release my...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Five Fail to Appear in Court After Party in Nowata Co.
Five individuals allegedly fail to appear in Nowata County District Court three times after being issued a citation for a party held last fall.. According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a large party on the Oologah Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Nowata County was interrupted around midnight by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on October 8, 2022.
Comments / 1