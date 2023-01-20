ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Woman arrested for child neglect after bruising found on children

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after one of her children was found with injuries that required treatment at a hospital, according to police. The Tulsa Police Department were called to Union Public School's Grove Elementary to investigate possible child abuse after a child was found with bruising.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Business Helps Seniors With Cooking, Cleaning

A Tulsa business is working to make personal chef services more affordable for those unable to cook or who simply do not want to be in the kitchen. Alicia Urban, owner of Chefs for Seniors -Tulsa, said she started her business during the pandemic when she realized there is a growing need for the service.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man attempted to break into 16-year-old’s window

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he tried to break into a 16-year-old girl’s bedroom. Officers responded to a home near 51st and 33rd West Avenue Sunday morning around midnight. A woman said a man was trying to break into her daughter’s bedroom.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound In Broken Arrow

Police say an investigation is underway after a teen died from a gunshot wound in Broken Arrow on Tuesday. According to police, officers received a call about an unresponsive individual in the roadway near South 145th East Avenue and East 51st Street South at around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. When police arrived on the scene they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police say man shot during home invasion in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that happened during a home invasion in east Tulsa. Police said a man shot another man who was breaking into his apartment near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 169. The resident fired one shot that hit the intruder in the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help in identifying porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen stealing packages off of a homeowner's porch. Officers said the theft occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 near 39th and Peoria. The woman got in a pickup truck and the driver...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack

OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Skiatook police identify suspects in credit card fraud

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Skiatook Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in debit and credit card fraud. SPD says the male subject has a distinctive tattoo on his knuckles. Officers ask if you recognize either of the people to...
SKIATOOK, OK
KRMG

Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power

Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen After Harassing Phone Call

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court after making a series of threatening phone calls to Bartlesville’s First Church. According to an affidavit, Todd Sinkinson left a series of different threatening voicemails centered on his medical information. The calls had different messages like, “If you release my...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Five Fail to Appear in Court After Party in Nowata Co.

Five individuals allegedly fail to appear in Nowata County District Court three times after being issued a citation for a party held last fall.. According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a large party on the Oologah Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Nowata County was interrupted around midnight by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on October 8, 2022.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK

