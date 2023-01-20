ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

BBD’s 3pt Shot: A Blown Tire of a Loss to Indiana Raises Character, Offense and Consistency in Young Players Questions

The Michigan State Spartans Men’s Basketball Team fell to the Indiana Hoosiers in a game that resembled a blown tire. The Spartans controlled the game for three separate stretches but mostly let Indiana dictate pace and flow. The Hoosiers simply cruised through the final ten minutes of the game to an eventual 82-69 win. The game did not even feel that close by the end.
PREVIEW: MSU Travels to Indiana for a Battle of the Brands

Ten days ago, Indiana walked off the floor in State College PA, just after being trounced by the Nittany Lions in the soulless Bryce Jordan Center. Michigan State had just settled in at home after beating Wisconsin in Madison the night before. Each season seemed to be moving in opposite directions, and the green and white wave looked a lot more appealing than the crimson and cream.
GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Indiana - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State Spartans are back on the road to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana Junior Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 20 points a game, and the Hoosier’s just went into Champaign, Illinois and handled the fighting Illini. MSU looks to keep the balanced scoring, intense defense, and hopefully...
How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State travels to Bloomington, Indiana to take on a suddenly hot Indiana Hoosier squad. Both teams are fighting to show they can consistently be the best versions of themselves. Their penchant for close games should make this game interesting. Game Time: Sunday, January 22nd at 12 noon (US East...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

