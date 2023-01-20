Ten days ago, Indiana walked off the floor in State College PA, just after being trounced by the Nittany Lions in the soulless Bryce Jordan Center. Michigan State had just settled in at home after beating Wisconsin in Madison the night before. Each season seemed to be moving in opposite directions, and the green and white wave looked a lot more appealing than the crimson and cream.

