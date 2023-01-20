ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

2 new elementary schools coming to Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — During Monday night's Horry County School Board meeting, it was announced that two new elementary schools coming to the Carolina Forest area are one step closer to being built. The board unanimously voted to move forward with selecting Thompson Turner Construction to perform the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire destroys Conway-area home, leaves 2 displaced, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire destroyed a Conway-area home Monday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 8:05 p.m. to a “fully-involved residential structure fire” on Sadie Circle, HCFR said. There were no injuries, but two people living in the home were displaced and are getting assistance from the American […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Beach bike restrictions during summer cause concern for North Myrtle Beach business owner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance could restrict bikes from being on the beach during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would restrict normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from May 15 through Labor Day. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Little River woman accused of setting person on fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

1 cow still on the loose in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers were able to wrangle two loose cows in Horry County Saturday but one bovine still remains unaccounted for. Horry County police said it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering and transporting the two cows they did catch. Morgan Road near...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crash with entrapment blocks lanes of traffic in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash with entrapment is blocking traffic in Horry County Tuesday morning. Fire crews said they responded at 9:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 near Monaca Road in Longs. One person was taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

