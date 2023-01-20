Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Fire needs community support & donations for Community Outreach Programs
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department just launched a new Junior Firefighting Academy. That's in addition to their numerous Community Outreach Programs, including the Citizens Fire Academy, Smoke Alarm Program and a new CPR Program. Cpt. Jonathan Evans is thrilled they're now able to offer...
wpde.com
Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
wpde.com
5th annual Murrells Inlet Chicken Bog Challenge to be held end of January
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — This weekend local chefs and backyard cooks will be competing to become the 5th annual Murrells Inlet Chicken Bog Champion. Chefs from across the area are whipping up their favorite recipes for you to try!. NEW: Police close in on final loose cow on...
wpde.com
2 new elementary schools coming to Carolina Forest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — During Monday night's Horry County School Board meeting, it was announced that two new elementary schools coming to the Carolina Forest area are one step closer to being built. The board unanimously voted to move forward with selecting Thompson Turner Construction to perform the...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach votes for homes near Coastal Grand Mall, $20K skate park donation, and more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council members met Tuesday, discussing homes and retail buildings for the lot across the street from Coastal Grand Mall, an addition to the skate park near Myrtle Beach High School, and current job vacancies. The meeting kicked off with a $20,000...
WMBF
Coastal Carolina University students help revitalize community garden in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A community garden in Conway is getting more care thanks to some students in the area. Students from Coastal Carolina University have partnered up with city councilman Larry White to revitalize a community garden that has served its community but has been on the back burner for many years.
wpde.com
Ripley's Aquarium Myrtle Beach welcoming sloth habitat, other fun attractions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An exciting new habitat is coming to Ripley's Aquarium Myrtle Beach. An all-new Sloth Valley habitat will allow guests to come face-to-face with two-toed sloths and learn about the slow-moving species, according to a release. Guests will also be able to stop by four...
Fire destroys Conway-area home, leaves 2 displaced, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire destroyed a Conway-area home Monday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 8:05 p.m. to a “fully-involved residential structure fire” on Sadie Circle, HCFR said. There were no injuries, but two people living in the home were displaced and are getting assistance from the American […]
Little River woman accused of lighting accelerant after spraying victim
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after allegedly spraying an accelerant on a person’s face and chest and then using a lighter to ignite it, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13. Horry County police charged Wendy Sue Long, 49, with domestic violence of a high and aggravated […]
wfxb.com
14th Annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast to be Held in Murrells Inlet
Enjoy all-you-can-eat, freshly steamed oysters, chicken bog and live music at the 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club at 4911 Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, S.C.
wpde.com
Free tax preparation in Horry County 'serves people better' by calling 211
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday marks the start of this year's tax season and there's an improved process for people to file for free in Horry County thanks to a new partnership. The United Way of Horry County has teamed up with the United Way of Greenville County...
Horry County Council to vote Tuesday night on ordinances for new industrial park in North Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council has a third and final vote scheduled Tuesday night on two ordinances connected to a Conway business’ plan to relocate to a new $15 million facility in North Myrtle Beach. Pepsi Bottling Ventures plans to create 27 jobs when it moves to a new 164,850-square-foot warehouse located […]
wpde.com
NMB surfing organization teaches people with disabilities how to surf around the world
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A surfing organization that started in North Myrtle Beach is taking its mission all over the world. Adaptive Surf Project's goal is to make surfing an activity that anyone can participate in. They started in 2014 by building surfboards that a person with...
WMBF
Beach bike restrictions during summer cause concern for North Myrtle Beach business owner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance could restrict bikes from being on the beach during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would restrict normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from May 15 through Labor Day. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
WMBF
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
wpde.com
NMB woman leaves prison, thanks program for helping her earn education
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The people behind a program in South Carolina prisons said it could be the answer to less crime, tax dollars spent and ex-inmates ending up behind bars again after their release. Persevere is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization, that goes into prisons, and teaches...
wpde.com
1 cow still on the loose in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers were able to wrangle two loose cows in Horry County Saturday but one bovine still remains unaccounted for. Horry County police said it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering and transporting the two cows they did catch. Morgan Road near...
AOL Corp
3 Myrtle Beach area restaurants receive ‘B’ scores. Will they have follow-up inspections?
Each week food inspections are done to make sure that food safety practices are being performed correctly in restaurants, grocery stores, and other facilities that serve food to the public. Whether this is a routine inspection or a follow up inspection the establishment will receive a grade which is displayed...
wpde.com
Extreme hot & cold temperature techniques help clear your mind at new MB business
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new business in Myrtle Beach called MINDZERO will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. MINDZERO uses extreme temperatures to help you mentally and physically reset. You alternate between a hot sauna and cold water plunge. The class uses guided breathing techniques and is...
wpde.com
Crash with entrapment blocks lanes of traffic in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash with entrapment is blocking traffic in Horry County Tuesday morning. Fire crews said they responded at 9:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 near Monaca Road in Longs. One person was taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
