NECN
RI Pizza Delivery Driver Describes Robbery at Gunpoint
A pizza delivery driver shared what happened when he was carjacked at gunpoint by three people in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday. The driver told NBC affiliate WJAR-TV anonymously that the robbery took place as the Vasilios Pizza driver was about to make his last delivery of the night. "They...
WCVB
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
thisweekinworcester.com
Two Worcester Men Arrested for Drugs, Gun After a Dispute
WORCESTER - Police responded to Perry Avenue in Worcester on Sunday morning for a dispute over an apartment. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:30 AM and say learned two men, Hector Castillo, 22, and John Fox, 35, both of Worcester, were threatening a man, pointed a handgun at him, and threatened to kill him because they wanted to take over his apartment. The two had previously seen the apartment through a friend, according to police.
16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say
BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.
Police: Boy escapes Attleboro group home, stabs someone
Police said a boy escaped from a state-run group home over the weekend and stabbed someone several communities away.
Methuen Police Arrest Barricaded Person; Identity Protected by Legislature’s Secrecy Law
An unnamed person, protected by the state legislature’s 2014 secrecy law, who was barricaded with, what police said, was “live” ammunition inside a Methuen home was arrested by Methuen police Sunday night. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said “the individual was taken into custody without incident...
Lawsuit advances against Springfield cop accused of repeatedly hitting woman with stun gun during 2021 arrest
SPRINGIELD — A federal lawsuit filed by a Rhode Island woman who accused a city police officer of hitting her with a stun gun multiple times during an arrest in 2021 is advancing as the officer remains on leave. Officer Leon Davis was charged with assault and battery with...
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
whdh.com
Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
NECN
3 Men Accused of Stealing $32K Worth of Goods from Wrentham Outlets
Three men from the Washington, D.C., area were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on accusations they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, were indicted on...
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
Boston Man Admits To Stomping Man To Death During Robbery: DA
A 26-year-old Boston man pleaded guilty to stomping a drug dealer to death in 2017 during an armed robbery, authorities announced. Thomas Isaac, 26, was sentenced to 19 to 20 years in prison on charges of manslaughter and armed robbery, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced on Monday,…
One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA
A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced. Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jord…
Hartford Man Busted For Heroin, Fentanyl Possession, Having Stolen Gun Sentenced
A 33-year-old Hartford who admitted to having heroin, fentanyl, and a stolen pistol was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison on Monday, Jan. 23, authorities announced. Robert Allen pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm by...
Car crash leads to drug arrest on East Main Street in Chicopee
A Thorndike man was arrested in Chicopee after crashing his car into a light post, which lead to a foot chase and drug charges.
NECN
Person Killed by Van Near Acton Cemetery; Driver Calls Police After Fleeing Scene
A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash near a cemetery in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday, police said. The driver, after leaving the scene, contacted the police department. Acton police had initially asked for the public's help finding the driver responsible for the crash on Concord Road near the entrance to Woodlawn Cemetery.
Katherine Clark's Child Arrested While Protesting Police Shooting Of Manuel Terán
The child of a Massachusetts State Representative was among two people arrested at a demonstration that echoed the message of another protest decrying the shooting of an activist by police in the South. Police responded to a call about a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common...
Democratic House whip’s daughter arraigned on assault charge
BOSTON (AP) — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned in...
whdh.com
Police: MBTA bus hit by unlicensed drunk driver outside Nubian Square Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was side swiped by an unlicensed drunk driver early Monday morning outside Nubian Square Station, according to Transit Police. Police say the operator of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Boston woman, was unlicensed, failed several sobriety tests, and had an open container of alcohol in her car.
Boston 25 News
Man spits on McDonalds worker, returns to restaurant three hours later with axe
MANCHESTER, NH — A Webster man is under arrest after he spit on a McDonalds worker and later returned to the restaurant with an axe. On January 22, around 10 p.m., Manchester police responded to the McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street for a report of a customer who was causing trouble at the drive through window.
Comments / 8