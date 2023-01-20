ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

NECN

RI Pizza Delivery Driver Describes Robbery at Gunpoint

A pizza delivery driver shared what happened when he was carjacked at gunpoint by three people in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday. The driver told NBC affiliate WJAR-TV anonymously that the robbery took place as the Vasilios Pizza driver was about to make his last delivery of the night. "They...
PROVIDENCE, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

Two Worcester Men Arrested for Drugs, Gun After a Dispute

WORCESTER - Police responded to Perry Avenue in Worcester on Sunday morning for a dispute over an apartment. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:30 AM and say learned two men, Hector Castillo, 22, and John Fox, 35, both of Worcester, were threatening a man, pointed a handgun at him, and threatened to kill him because they wanted to take over his apartment. The two had previously seen the apartment through a friend, according to police.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say

BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
NECN

3 Men Accused of Stealing $32K Worth of Goods from Wrentham Outlets

Three men from the Washington, D.C., area were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on accusations they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, were indicted on...
WRENTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
TEWKSBURY, MA
NECN

Person Killed by Van Near Acton Cemetery; Driver Calls Police After Fleeing Scene

A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash near a cemetery in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday, police said. The driver, after leaving the scene, contacted the police department. Acton police had initially asked for the public's help finding the driver responsible for the crash on Concord Road near the entrance to Woodlawn Cemetery.
ACTON, MA

