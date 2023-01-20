The City of Muskogee is prepared to keep roads clear as winter weather makes its way through eastern Oklahoma Tuesday night. Each district in Muskogee County has about three to four new sand trucks for crews to use. District 1 Deputy County Commissioner Brian DeShazo says right now they have their graters pre-positioned throughout the district just waiting to see where they will be needed.

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO