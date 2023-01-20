Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Muskogee Crews In Position To Keep Roads Clear
The City of Muskogee is prepared to keep roads clear as winter weather makes its way through eastern Oklahoma Tuesday night. Each district in Muskogee County has about three to four new sand trucks for crews to use. District 1 Deputy County Commissioner Brian DeShazo says right now they have their graters pre-positioned throughout the district just waiting to see where they will be needed.
news9.com
Local Farmers Struggling With Spike In Hay Prices
The price of hay has increased significantly, which means some farmers are struggling to feed their livestock. They said that’s leading to some tough decisions for them and also affecting what all of us pay for groceries. When the cost of hay skyrockets, that eventually leads to higher prices...
Comments / 0