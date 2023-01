SAGINAW – The Ferris State men’s basketball team earned a close 79-72 road victory over Saginaw Valley State on Thursday night.

Solomon Oraegbu led the way for the Bulldogs with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The win improves Ferris State’s record to 14-5 (5-3 GLIAC). The Bulldogs will play at Wayne State on Saturday at 1 p.m.