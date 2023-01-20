Ferris State Women’s Basketball Falls to Saginaw Valley State

SAGINAW – The Ferris State women’s basketball team was outscored 37-14 in the second half of a 65-47 road loss to Saginaw Valley State on Thursday night.

Kaitlyn Zarycki had 35 points for SVSU in the win.

The Bulldogs were led by Kenzie Bowers with 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. She was the only Bulldog in double figures.

With the loss, Ferris State falls to 11-6 (4-4 GLIAC) on the season. The Bulldogs will play at Wayne State on Saturday at 1 p.m.