FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Monday night. Police said that around 10 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd and East Chestnut Street. There was a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
wdrb.com
Wave 3
Sellersburg man arrested after woman found shot in her arm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is now in custody after a woman was shot in southern Indiana. Clark County deputies were called to an address on West Saint Joe Road in Sellersburg for a shooting report on Monday at about 9 p.m. Deputies found a woman with a gunshot...
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for missing 29-year-old endangered man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for an endangered 29-year-old man. Carl Battle went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood. Police said he was last seen on Jan. 10. He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweat...
wdrb.com
JCPS elementary put on heightened security after shots fired at nearby apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired near a Louisville elementary school put the school on heightened security, as students were ending the day on Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB News that Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary was never on lockdown and was given an all clear. A Louisville...
wdrb.com
Louisville's interim police chief discusses surge in violent crime, recruiting and tip line results
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's interim police chief is working to turn over a new leaf within the community, as the department battles broken community trust and a surge in violent crime. Interim LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel sat down for a live interview with WDRB in the Morning Tuesday about...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Louisville police say missing 13-year-old girl found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Portland on Sunday evening. Alaya Craft was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Craft is 5-foot-2, 178 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair.
WLKY.com
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
Wave 3
Wave 3
Surveillance video captures man throwing rocks through Butchertown business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was caught on surveillance throwing rocks through a Butchertown business Friday night. It happened at Camp FurKids in the 1500 block of Mellwood Avenue. Just after 11:30 p.m., Louisville officers responded to a report of two males who threw rocks and shattered the front...
Wave 3
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in a west Louisville hit-and-run on Wednesday. The juvenile male was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking and no driver’s license in connection to the incident at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
wdrb.com
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week. According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old. His death comes days after his...
'He's still here with us': Family remembers man killed in downtown Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing West Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville, family members gathered to honor and remember his life. Vinnie Jacoway was described by his family as someone who was the life of the party and touched the...
wdrb.com
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
WLKY.com
wdrb.com
Boyle County human remains still unidentified, Louisville family believes ID could come this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman say remains found in Boyle County several days ago could be identified sometime this week. According to a release from Kentucky State Police on Jan. 20, the KSP Post in Richmond was contacted about possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The investigation indicated skeletal remains were found in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville. That's about 75 miles from downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
