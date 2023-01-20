ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

LMPD investigating shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Monday night. Police said that around 10 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd and East Chestnut Street. There was a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd. near East Chestnut St., according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man taken to hospital after being shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and East Chestnut Street around 10 p.m. Ellis said the man was alert and conscious when police arrived.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sellersburg man arrested after woman found shot in her arm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is now in custody after a woman was shot in southern Indiana. Clark County deputies were called to an address on West Saint Joe Road in Sellersburg for a shooting report on Monday at about 9 p.m. Deputies found a woman with a gunshot...
SELLERSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville police searching for missing 29-year-old endangered man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for an endangered 29-year-old man. Carl Battle went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood. Police said he was last seen on Jan. 10. He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweat...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Louisville police say missing 13-year-old girl found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Portland on Sunday evening. Alaya Craft was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Craft is 5-foot-2, 178 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recent industrial incident at the LG&E Mill Creek plant has caused the death of a man. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died from his injuries on Monday at 11:45 p.m. LG&E confirmed that Sallengs was a contractor from the Wood Group.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in a west Louisville hit-and-run on Wednesday. The juvenile male was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking and no driver’s license in connection to the incident at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Boyle County human remains still unidentified, Louisville family believes ID could come this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman say remains found in Boyle County several days ago could be identified sometime this week. According to a release from Kentucky State Police on Jan. 20, the KSP Post in Richmond was contacted about possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The investigation indicated skeletal remains were found in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville. That's about 75 miles from downtown Louisville.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

