Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
MPC completes historic site review for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is complete. What does that mean for future development?. WTOC got the report from Laray Benton, who filed an appeal last year, after we didn’t get the documents in time from our own public records request.
wtoc.com
What’s next for the Savannah Civic Center Complex?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is seeking outside help to come up with what’s next for site. You might remember the Savannah City Council voted to demolish the Civic Center after plans for the Enmarket Arena were finalized in 2019. City of Savannah staffers recently held...
wtoc.com
Residents of the Savannah’s Historic District aim to conduct a cultural landscape survey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in 2018, the National Park Service issued a report that lowered the health status of Savannah’s Historic District from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘threatened’. A historic district is moved to a ‘threatened’ ranking before it’s in danger of losing its historic ranking...
wtoc.com
Plan moving forward to raise clearance, replace cables of Talmadge Bridge
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A plan is moving forward to raise the height of the Talmadge Bridge. The State Transportation Board voted to move forward with a plan that will complete the work while also keeping the bridge open to traffic. The project, which could cost an estimated $150 million...
Effingham County announces road improvements, adds 2 fire stations
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Last week, the Effingham County Board of Commissioners approved the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG), which will allow for four roads in the county to be improved. Part of Old Augusta Road, Belmont Glen, Gracen Road and 1.6 miles of Silver Hill Church Road will be resurfaced using the over […]
wtoc.com
Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion. This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state. This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on...
wtoc.com
HAPPENING TODAY: United Way telethon raising money for books
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is hosting a telethon on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The money collected Tuesday will help the United Way buy books for the Read United program. That program helps place new books in the homes of students in Pre-K through second...
wtoc.com
Read United program helping children in the Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire and WTOC are hosting a telethon to help get books in kids hands. It’s all a part of the Read United program. “We want to do everything that we can do to support the children and the families of our four-county region to be successful reading so that they can transition successfully from learning to read to reading to learn so that they can be more successful in life,” United Way of the Coastal Empire President/CEO Brynn Grant said.
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess...
wtoc.com
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office purchased scent preservation kits with $120,000 grant
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s most people’s worst nightmare but it’s unfortunately real all too often. A family member or loved one wanders off, and you don’t know where they went. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is ready to help in that situation and they...
A Giant, Stony Flower Grows in Downtown Statesboro Art Trail
The City of Statesboro is working on finishing the growth of an extremely large, vibrantly colorful flower art trail which they hope all citizens can enjoy this year. And many art projects will blossom from it. In fact, the city will be finalizing hardscape or paving elements in a flower-shaped...
wtoc.com
Instructional changes to increase reading comprehension in Effingham Co. schools
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Most school districts across the country returned to full in-person learning at the beginning of this year. But despite a return to the classroom, some are still dealing with the lingering impacts from the pandemic, mainly lost learning. In response, Effingham County has gone back...
wtoc.com
Coastal Health District appoints first Black director
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. Bonzo Reddick is making history as the first director of color of the Coastal Health District. As a Savannah native, Dr. Reddick is pretty familiar with the Savannah area. “I actually got my childhood immunizations through the department of public health as a kid,” Dr....
wtoc.com
Tybee Island restaurant week underway
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Our corner of Georgia is known for some amazing, unique foods. Taking the opportunity this week to showcase some old classics, and whip up some new favorites. Plenty of people come to Tybee Island for the beach in the summer, but what about for restaurants...
wtoc.com
Savannah Tech offering warehousing manufacturing certification courses in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday was the first day of class for students looking to get into the manufacturing industry. Savannah Tech is holding certification courses at the Lanier Learning Center in Bryan County. Bryan County is no stranger to manufacturing with many companies announcing new facilities in the...
wtoc.com
Tax season officially starts Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tax season officially starts Monday with it being the first day the IRS is accepting tax returns. Savannah CPA Neville Stein says that this tax season, things are mostly business as usual. He said that parents, however, do need to be on the lookout for one...
wtoc.com
Thousands attend the Low Country Home and Garden Show
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Sunday was the last day for the annual Low Country Home and Garden Show at the Savannah Convention Center and organizers say it was a record year. Pam Rogers, the show manager, says that the Low Country Home and Garden Show has been coming to Savannah for over 20 years, but this year they drew in more people than ever before.
wtoc.com
‘Everything is gone:’ Community helps Richmond Hill family after fire destroys their home
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill family is without a home after a Saturday morning house fire. The city’s fire department says the blaze left most of the family’s belongings a total loss. Walking through Dwight Verdecanna’s home it’s hard to find anything left untouched by...
wtoc.com
Motion filed by Leilani Simon’s lawyers asking Superior Court to review DFCS cases denied
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The motion filed by Leilani Simon’s lawyers asking Superior Court to review cases from the Department of Family and Children’s Service has been denied. Last week, Simon’s lawyers asked a judge to subpoena all Department of Family and Children’s Services files involving her three...
Locals offer advice on raising livestock, gardening to help save money
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Although the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for grocery shoppers in the South edged down 0.3 percent in December, meats, poultry, fish and eggs continue to be a pinch in the pockets of some shoppers while leaving others to value the money saving traditions they grew up with. “People are definitely getting […]
Comments / 0