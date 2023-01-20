ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomingdale, GA

wtoc.com

MPC completes historic site review for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is complete. What does that mean for future development?. WTOC got the report from Laray Benton, who filed an appeal last year, after we didn’t get the documents in time from our own public records request.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

What’s next for the Savannah Civic Center Complex?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is seeking outside help to come up with what’s next for site. You might remember the Savannah City Council voted to demolish the Civic Center after plans for the Enmarket Arena were finalized in 2019. City of Savannah staffers recently held...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion. This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state. This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

HAPPENING TODAY: United Way telethon raising money for books

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is hosting a telethon on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The money collected Tuesday will help the United Way buy books for the Read United program. That program helps place new books in the homes of students in Pre-K through second...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Read United program helping children in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire and WTOC are hosting a telethon to help get books in kids hands. It’s all a part of the Read United program. “We want to do everything that we can do to support the children and the families of our four-county region to be successful reading so that they can transition successfully from learning to read to reading to learn so that they can be more successful in life,” United Way of the Coastal Empire President/CEO Brynn Grant said.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Coastal Health District appoints first Black director

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. Bonzo Reddick is making history as the first director of color of the Coastal Health District. As a Savannah native, Dr. Reddick is pretty familiar with the Savannah area. “I actually got my childhood immunizations through the department of public health as a kid,” Dr....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island restaurant week underway

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Our corner of Georgia is known for some amazing, unique foods. Taking the opportunity this week to showcase some old classics, and whip up some new favorites. Plenty of people come to Tybee Island for the beach in the summer, but what about for restaurants...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tax season officially starts Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tax season officially starts Monday with it being the first day the IRS is accepting tax returns. Savannah CPA Neville Stein says that this tax season, things are mostly business as usual. He said that parents, however, do need to be on the lookout for one...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Thousands attend the Low Country Home and Garden Show

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Sunday was the last day for the annual Low Country Home and Garden Show at the Savannah Convention Center and organizers say it was a record year. Pam Rogers, the show manager, says that the Low Country Home and Garden Show has been coming to Savannah for over 20 years, but this year they drew in more people than ever before.
SAVANNAH, GA

