Golden Six Shooter match, two title bouts set for next Impact

73-year-old Mike Jackson will get his shot at winning the X-Division title.

A new match concept debuts on next week's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, courtesy of new director of authority Santino Marella.

The new match is called the Golden Six Shooter where six former Impact World Champions will compete for a shot at Impact World Champion Josh Alexander at next month's No Surrender.

The six participants are Moose, Eddie Edwards, Callihan, Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Rhino.

The X-Division Championship will be on the line as Trey Miguel defends against 73-year-old Mike Jackson following a backstage confrontation Thursday . Jackson made his return to the company in a scramble match at last Friday's Hard to Kill.

In another title match, Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka) will face Gisele Shaw and a partner to be named. Shaw requested the match from Marella Thursday, but he had a problem finding someone to team with her.

Two teams will look to get back into title contention as the Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) face Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey).

Here's the current lineup: