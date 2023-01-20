Read full article on original website
Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store
York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Montgomery County man charged with raping employee at spa in Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is being accused of raping a female employee at a spa in Phoenixville, Chester County. Keith Cleghorn, 36, of West Pottsgrove Township, raped the worker during a massage at the spa on Jan. 9, according to a news release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
Landmark central Pa. roadside attraction for sale for $2.4 million
A popular tourist attraction in Lancaster County, known as Route 30′s original Amish store, is closed and for sale. Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery at 2857 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, with its distinct windmill and gift shop that carried quirky souvenirs and shoofly pie, is on the market for $2.4 million, according to a real estate listing.
‘An unbelievable true story’: How York police solved the bizarre case of Thomas Hayden
The whiteboard in the York County District Attorney’s office was a mess. Chief prosecutor Tim Barker had outlined the case on the board, listing witnesses and the evidence his team would be introducing during the trial and the connections among them and what they meant for proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, the guilt of Virginia Hayden, accused of killing her husband, Thomas Hayden Sr., who had disappeared a decade ago.
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
Birthday Boy Shoots Chesco Man In Drunken Brawl, DA Says
A West Chester man spent his birthday behind bars after authorities say he shot and wounded another during a booze-fueled fight downtown. Vaughn Yanko had just turned 22 when he left a bar with a group of people in the early morning hours on Sunday, Jan. 22, said the Chester County District Attorney's Office in a statement.
Lancaster Airport in national spotlight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.
TV reporter gets thrown from mechanical bull
HARRISBURG, Pa. — WGAL reporter Josslyn Howard took a turn riding the mechanical bull at the Pennsylvania Farm Show - and hung on for as long as she could. Watch the video above to see how her ride ended.
Appell Center Announces Three NEW Live Concerts To Spring Roster.
The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York, PA, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new live concerts to its spring roster. Celebrating a 35 plus-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, INDIGO GIRLS, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, return to the Strand Theatre for the first time since 2018! With 16 studio albums selling over 15 million records, they have built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Fans will not want to miss who Rolling Stone describes as the “ideal duet partners” when they take the stage on April 28.
Nickelback will perform at Hersheypark Stadium on August 27
HERSHEY, Pa. — Nine-time Grammy Award nominee and three-time American Music Award-winner Nickleback will visit Hersheypark Stadium as part of a 38-city international tour, Live Nation announced Monday. The acclaimed rock band will take the Hersheypark Stadium stage with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross on Sunday, August...
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug Users
An animal tranquilizer is being discovered in the heroin and fentanyl of drug users. Two Norristown, PA men recently pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
