Ovechkin (lower body) is still listed as day-to-day after practicing Monday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Coach Peter Laviolette thought Ovechkin looked good in Monday's session, which is encouraging. Still, the Capitals captain will be re-evaluated Tuesday morning ahead of team's matchup in Colorado. The 37-year-old forward sat out Saturday's contest against Vegas. Ovechkin has piled up 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.
