CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Suffers upper-body injury
Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Day-to-day
Ovechkin (lower body) is still listed as day-to-day after practicing Monday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Coach Peter Laviolette thought Ovechkin looked good in Monday's session, which is encouraging. Still, the Capitals captain will be re-evaluated Tuesday morning ahead of team's matchup in Colorado. The 37-year-old forward sat out Saturday's contest against Vegas. Ovechkin has piled up 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in wild win
Antetokounmpo notched 29 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-17 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 150-130 victory over Detroit. Neither team played much defense in this one, allowing Giannis to post big numbers despite limited minutes in his return from a five-game absence due to a knee issue. The double-double was Antetokounmpo's 26th of the season, and he should be ready for something closer to his usual workload Wednesday against the Nuggets.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Exits Sunday's game early
Poyer left Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals early and is being evaluated for a head injury. Poyer and Tre'Davious White collided on a deep-pass play in the fourth quarter and both left to be evaluated for head injuries. The Bills are now without both of their starting safeties, as Dean Marlowe didn't return after halftime due to a groin injury.
