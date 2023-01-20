Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO